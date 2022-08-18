London Underground is taking action to reduce the noise in tube tunnels by testing new rail track fastenings that should reduce the amount of track noise being heard inside the tube trains.

Normally, Transport for London (TfL) reduces track noise by grinding the tracks to restore the track profile. While the primary purpose of rail grinding on the Tube network is safety and operational reliability by managing rail defects, and maximising asset life, it is also used for the purpose of noise reduction. In recent years, track noise seems to have got worse, particularly on sections of the Jubilee, Victoria and Northern lines, and there’s been an increase in complaints to TfL about the problem.

Although rail grinding is the main way of reducing track noise, TfL is currently carrying out a trial of new track fastenings. They currently use Pandrol Vanguard track fastenings which are optimal for reducing the transmission of vibration and noise from the track to nearby buildings. There’s a downside though, in that they might increase noise inside train carriages. In an experiment, TfL has replaced them with alternative Delkor track fastenings between Baker Street and St John’s Wood on the Jubilee line. Initial results indicate that the Delkor track fastening will offer a similar benefit in terms of limiting residential noise levels while reducing in-carriage noise in comparison to Pandrol Vanguard fastenings.

The next planned site for installing Delkor fastenings is on the Northern line from Camden Town to Euston.

Also, in a written answer to a question by Caroline Pidgeon AM, the Mayor’s office revealed which sections of the London Underground have had their rails ground recently, and outlined which will get the same treatment by the end of the year.

Over the past six months, over 17,500 metres of rail track were ground by TfL maintenance staff. TfL also continues to carry out other targeted interventions to reduce noise, including removing redundant rail joints, maintaining points and crossings and re-ballasting track.

Sections of the London Underground that had rail grinding from December 2021 to May 2022.

Central

Bethnal Green to Liverpool Street

Holland Park to Shepherds Bush

Marble Arch to Lancaster Gate

Mile End to Bethnal Green

Notting Hill Gate to Holland Park

Queensway to Notting Hill Gate

Shepherds Bush to White City

Stratford to Mile End

District

Bromley-by-Bow to Bow Road

Cannon Street to Mansion House

Mansion House to Blackfriars

Hammersmith & City

Barbican to Moorgate

Kings Cross St Pancras to Farringdon

Jubilee

Baker Street to Bond Street

Bermondsey to London Bridge

Canning Town to North Greenwich

Canning Town to West Ham

North Greenwich to Canary Wharf

St Johns Wood to Baker Street

Victoria

Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington

Green Park to Victoria

Highbury & Islington to Kings Cross St Pancras

Seven Sisters to Finsbury Park

Stockwell to Brixton

Tottenham Hale to Seven Sisters

Victoria to Pimlico

Sections of the London Underground that will get rail grinding from June to November 2022

(N.B. This list is provisional and subject to change).

Central

Queensway to Lancaster Gate

Northern

Balham to Clapham South

Waterloo to Kennington

Embankment to Waterloo

Euston to Mornington Crescent

Jubilee

St Johns Wood to Baker Street

North Greenwich to Canning Town

Piccadilly

Hyde Park Corner to Green Park

Knightsbridge to South Kensington

Holborn to Covent Garden

Kings Cross St Pancras To Russell Square

Victoria