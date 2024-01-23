Such is the appeal of the clothes created by a designer best known simply as Chanel that the V&A Museum’s sold-out Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition has been extended for another two weeks, with tickets to go on sale tomorrow (Wed 24th) morning.

The V&A’s large exhibition space is sometimes left open to wander around, but this time, they’ve filled the space with a winding corridor of shop windows giving glimpses into some of the clothes that made her as rich and famous as her clients, and a reasonable collection of archival documents. There’s a lot of Chanel on display, from dresses to drawings, but also in an exhibition designed to give the atmosphere of luxury and style that she was famous for.

The exhibition, Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto is at the V&A Museum — and tickets will go on sale HERE at 10am on Wednesday 24th January.

  • Adults: £26
  • Young adults (12-25) / Disabled person: £16
  • Under 12 / Universal Credit: Free
  • Art Fund: £12

The exhibition will now close on 10th March 2024.

Another way to get Chanel tickets

There is another way of visiting the exhibition if you miss out on getting a ticket, as members can visit for free and as often as they like without needing to book a ticket in advance.

Membership gets you into all the V&A Museum’s exhibitions for free and costs £77 per year — so visit three exhibitions and you’ve covered your costs, plus all the other benefits that membership offers.

Details about the membership scheme are here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions