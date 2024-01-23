Such is the appeal of the clothes created by a designer best known simply as Chanel that the V&A Museum’s sold-out Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition has been extended for another two weeks, with tickets to go on sale tomorrow (Wed 24th) morning.

The V&A’s large exhibition space is sometimes left open to wander around, but this time, they’ve filled the space with a winding corridor of shop windows giving glimpses into some of the clothes that made her as rich and famous as her clients, and a reasonable collection of archival documents. There’s a lot of Chanel on display, from dresses to drawings, but also in an exhibition designed to give the atmosphere of luxury and style that she was famous for.

The exhibition, Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto is at the V&A Museum — and tickets will go on sale HERE at 10am on Wednesday 24th January.

Adults: £26

Young adults (12-25) / Disabled person: £16

Under 12 / Universal Credit: Free

Art Fund: £12

The exhibition will now close on 10th March 2024.

Another way to get Chanel tickets

There is another way of visiting the exhibition if you miss out on getting a ticket, as members can visit for free and as often as they like without needing to book a ticket in advance.

Membership gets you into all the V&A Museum’s exhibitions for free and costs £77 per year — so visit three exhibitions and you’ve covered your costs, plus all the other benefits that membership offers.

Details about the membership scheme are here.