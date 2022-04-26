Published by Museums No Comments ↓

Sir John Soane’s eclectic home, now a museum, is removing the requirement to book tickets before you visit.

As with many museums, after the lockdown was lifted, to control visitor numbers, they introduced ticketed entry, which while understandably, does tend to kill off spontaneity in visiting places if wandering around town. Not to mention, being unable to pop in quickly just to use the loo.

(c) Sir John Soane Museum

The larger museums and galleries are relaxing the requirement to book a ticket, but the charm of Sir John Soane’s museum is the rambling way that you wander around an old house and narrow corridors, so they had to control visitor numbers for longer than most.

The pre-booked tickets requirement will be dropped from Sunday 1st May, and you will once more be able to rock up whenever you want to go inside – queues permitting.

They’ve also relaxed the long-standing ban on photography inside the museum.

The museum, which is in Lincoln’s Inn Fields, is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm (last admission 4:15). They are closed Monday and Tuesday, except on bank holidays.

