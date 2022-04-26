All being well, a Sunday morning in late May or early June will see up to 50 hot air balloons drifting over central London.

This is the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, a now annual event that raises money for the Lord Mayor’s charity, and gives early risers on a Sunday morning a lovely sight of all the balloons silently drifting over sleepy London.

The lift-off is weather dependent and although the take off point is to be confirmed, it’s been from Battersea Park for the past few years.

The following standby Sundays have been confirmed for The 2022 Lord Mayor’s Balloon Regatta.

22nd May 2022

5th June 2022

12th June 2022

19th June 2022

Hopefully, they’ll head eastwards over the city, but that’s down to the wind direction on the day. Obviously, they can’t control the wind, so there’s an outside chance they’ll drift a bit more to the south or north than hoped for.

They’ll be on standby with a confirmation usually issued on the Friday afternoon around 4pm before the Sunday that the weather looks favourable, although even then, last-minute changes can scupper lift-off.

I’ll keep this page updated as well.