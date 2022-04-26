Railway historian Tim Dunn once again teams up with the London Transport Museum’s Siddy Holloway to explore the history of the London Underground in their second series for Yesterday TV.

And this time there are 10 episodes to watch – compared to the six episodes in the first series, so more tubes to look at, all starting next Thursday (5th May).

In the first episode of the new series, the two learn how the modern Underground functions while at the Museum’s depot, they root through the archives, unveiling documents, photographs, films and artefacts that have never been seen before. Tim and Siddy also get to explore the disused Jubilee line areas of Charing Cross station, now more famous as a film location, and walk down the service tunnels that were dug under Trafalgar Square to help with the Jubilee line’s construction. Meanwhile, as Siddy walks the Kennington Loop, back at the depot in Acton, Tim looks at some original plans for other loops elsewhere on the network.

In the second episode, Tim and Siddy discover the hidden world of the Waterloo & City, the only line entirely underground, taking a walk down part of the tunnel towards Bank station. Later Siddy explores abandoned Mark Lane, by the Tower of London. Also, at the Acton depot, they rifle through the London Transport Museum’s collection of unscanned photos before Tim learns about the Underground’s moquette.

Episode 3 – King William Street and Knightsbridge: Tim and Siddy visit King William Street, the earliest disused station on the deep tube. Siddy also sees new life breathed into Knightsbridge’s long-abandoned lifts.

Episode 4 – Brompton Road and St Pauls: Tim and Siddy walk the Piccadilly line at night to explore the hidden World War 2 remains of Brompton Road. Siddy reveals the unexpected wartime use for St Pauls.

Episode 5 – London Bridge and Ongar: Tim and Siddy explore the disused parts of London Bridge. Siddy visits Ongar in Essex, and nearby Blake Hall which, at the end, served less than 20 passengers a day.

Episode 6 – King’s Cross and Marlborough Road: Tim and Siddy explore Kings Cross St Pancras, including a secret siding and the disused Thameslink station. Siddy also discovers long lost Marlborough Road station.

Episode 7 – Elizabeth Line and Angel: Tim and Siddy explore the brand new Elizabeth Line – and have access to 2 of its stations weeks before the line opens. Siddy also explores the disused parts of Angel.

Episode 8 – Quainton Road and Kingsway: Tim and Siddy visit Quainton Road in rural Buckinghamshire, 50 miles from central London – and once on the underground. Siddy also explores Kingsway tramway tunnel.

Episode 9 – Greenwich and Notting Hill: Tim and Siddy visit the cathedral-like Greenwich Power Station, which stands ready to power the tube at short notice. Siddy visits hidden parts of Notting Hill Gate.

Episode 10 – Baker Street and Edgware Road: Tim and Siddy explore the tube station with the most platforms, Baker Street. Siddy visits the disused Edgware Road Signal Cabin with its very last operator.

The first episode of the second series is on Thursday 5th May at 8pm on Yesterday, and each episode will follow at the same time on subsequent Thursdays, repeated on the Fridays at 9pm.

Freeview 26 | Sky 155 | Virgin 129 | Freesat 159 | YouView 26 | UKTV Play

The first series of Secrets of the London Underground launched to a record-breaking 659,000 viewers, with the opening episode becoming Yesterday’s biggest ever launch of a new series, the channel’s highest-rated programme ever and the 2nd highest rating non-terrestrial programme of the day.