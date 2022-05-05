A new signalling system has been commissioned over the bank holiday, promising Great Northern rail passengers at 30 stations much more reliable journeys on the route to Moorgate in the City of London. The new equipment has replaced ageing components dating back to the 1970s — including some old tripcock systems that still ran on compressed air — on the Northern City Line between Finsbury Park and Moorgate stations.

The initial stage, after some bedding in time, will reduce delays caused by signal failures, but the long term goal is ultimately that traditional signals will be removed from the tracks. Drivers will instead be digitally signalled through screens inside their train cabs, once the system testing and driver training period are complete.

The Northern City Line is expected to operate solely using digital signalling by 2024.

The old system caused around 9 hours of delays over the year due to being antiquated and harder to maintain, so the replacement was needed, but the decision to make the changes in the Great Northern line tunnels was also due to a much larger project that will eventually see much of the UK’s signalling upgraded.

The new system, the European Train Control System (ETCS), will allow Network Rail to remove lineside signalling and put all that information on a display screen inside the train cabs instead. Not only does that reduce the cost of a signalling system as there’s less hardware, but there’s also a reduction in maintenance costs, as there are no longer any signals to maintain.

While good for Network Rail, the benefit for passengers is that they can also run trains closer together, depending on the signalling set-up, and with better oversight of where trains are on the network, the controllers can respond more rapidly to problems before they affect passengers.

ETCS was first used in the UK on the Cambrian line as a test deployment, and then on Thameslink in the central core of the network. It’s also one of the signalling systems being used on the Elizabeth line.

There’s now a plan to upgrade the entire East Coast Mainline railway, and that’s where the Northern City line comes in. Conveniently, it’s a simple line in railway terms and is also operated by GTR, which has experience from the Thameslink project. And the Northern City line recently started using a fleet of new trains, which were fitted with the in-cab equipment ready for the signalling upgrade.

Toufic Machnouk, Network Rail’s Director, Industry Partnership for Digital Railway, said: “This commissioning will deliver improved reliability for passengers and marks an important step forward in the wider East Coast Digital Programme that will transform the capability of a major intercity route.”