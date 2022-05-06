A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

‘Cock’: Title of West End play censored by London Underground, producer ‘Absolutely Astounded’ by rules Variety

London Underground to resume normal Met line services next week ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

More Crossrail signage is appearing. Diamond Geezer

Crossrail: Inside the mission control for London’s new Elizabeth Line Standard

The Crossrail project is completed – and the Elizabeth line will open to the public in a couple of weeks time on Tuesday 24th May 2022 ianVisits

Transport Secretary accuses Sadiq Khan of breaching local election rules with Crossrail opening announcement iNews

Mainline / Overground

Thameslink to step up number of trains stopping between London King’s Cross and Cambridge Cambridge Independent

Signalling upgrade comes online on Great Northern line into Moorgate ianVisits

Eurostar to connect UK to four European countries by high-speed train following Thalys merger Independent

Two direct trains per hour to run between Weymouth and London Waterloo again Dorset Echo

Miscellaneous

TfL has spent more than £100,000 on Covid-related and face covering marketing since the requirement to wear face masks came to an end in England, Express

ITV’s 1990s London Underground quiz show ianVisits

Kids’ train-themed bins brighten up Shelley Close in Ongar Local London

The partner of a blind charity volunteer who died falling into the path of a train has described his grief at losing his “rock” and called for stations to be made safer. ITV

And finally: The romance of train travel is still alive – but exorbitantly expensive The Guardian

—

The image above is from May 2015: First Elizabeth line station opens to the public