A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
‘Cock’: Title of West End play censored by London Underground, producer ‘Absolutely Astounded’ by rules Variety
London Underground to resume normal Met line services next week ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
More Crossrail signage is appearing. Diamond Geezer
Crossrail: Inside the mission control for London’s new Elizabeth Line Standard
The Crossrail project is completed – and the Elizabeth line will open to the public in a couple of weeks time on Tuesday 24th May 2022 ianVisits
Transport Secretary accuses Sadiq Khan of breaching local election rules with Crossrail opening announcement iNews
Mainline / Overground
Thameslink to step up number of trains stopping between London King’s Cross and Cambridge Cambridge Independent
Signalling upgrade comes online on Great Northern line into Moorgate ianVisits
Eurostar to connect UK to four European countries by high-speed train following Thalys merger Independent
Two direct trains per hour to run between Weymouth and London Waterloo again Dorset Echo
Miscellaneous
TfL has spent more than £100,000 on Covid-related and face covering marketing since the requirement to wear face masks came to an end in England, Express
ITV’s 1990s London Underground quiz show ianVisits
Kids’ train-themed bins brighten up Shelley Close in Ongar Local London
The partner of a blind charity volunteer who died falling into the path of a train has described his grief at losing his “rock” and called for stations to be made safer. ITV
And finally: The romance of train travel is still alive – but exorbitantly expensive The Guardian
