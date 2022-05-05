Bicycles are not normally allowed inside Kew Gardens, but for a few evenings this summer, two wheels can replace two feet for visitors.

Kew Gardens is a big place, so this is also a chance to see a lot more of it in far less time than would be usual, and in the evening instead of the normal day time heat. Stop for a picnic or summer drink and listen to live music; smell the aroma of the Rose Garden as the sun begins to set.

The cycle rides take place on:

Thursday 19th May 2022, 5.30pm to 8.30pm Thursday 23rd June 2022, 6pm to 9pm Thursday 4th August 2022, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Tickets cost £20 per adult and £10 per child and can be booked here.

You need to supply your own bike, and this is intended to be a genteel pedal around the plants, not a race. The glasshouses are closed during the evening.