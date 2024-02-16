A new fourth series of Secrets of the London Underground will be coming to Yesterday TV, and filming for the new series is underway now.

Secrets of the London Underground has quickly gained a loyal audience on Yesterday, reaching over 10.1 million individuals across all series to date, and is among the top performing Yesterday titles on UKTV Play.

The new series is filming now, reuniting rail historian Tim Dunn (The Architecture The Railways Built) and Siddy Holloway from London Transport Museum, as they unearth more secrets about the tube’s history.

Chris Nix, Assistant Director at the London Transport Museum, will also be acting as a Historical Consultant to share the fascinating stories that were unveiled from the museum’s archives.

Elizabeth McKay, Director of London Transport Museum, said “We are thrilled to be working with UKTV again to share the stories and treasures from our museum archives with the public. There are still so many secret locations to explore on the Underground network, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind the scenes to reveal even more of its fascinating history.”

Secrets of the London Underground will air in a peak time slot in 2024 on UKTV’s free-to-air Yesterday channel, with all previous series currently available to stream for free on UKTV Play.