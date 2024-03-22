It’s more than 400 miles from LNER’s current home in York, but an LNER train has been unearthed by archaeologists in Antwerp in Belgium.

The modern-day operator of trains on the East Coast Mainline has been in touch with the team who dug up the wagon to try and find out more about the curious discovery.

It appears that the find is a wooden removal truck used to carry people’s belongings when they moved house. It’s thought to be almost a hundred years old. There are a few more photos of the excavation work here where you can see the word HOUSE in a circle, and that’s part of the LNER wagon branding for their furniture removal services – FROM HOUSE TO HOUSE.

It’s a mystery how the carriage came to be in Antwerp, and unfortunately, very little remains of the old wagon, as it disintegrated while being excavated.

LNER Communications Director Stuart Thomas said: “We’re fascinated by the history of our brand – just last year we celebrated 100 years since the LNER came into being in 1923. In our 101st year it’s incredible to discover a little bit of LNER history has been buried in a field in Belgium for so many decades.”

The excavation is taking place alongside the North Castle walls, as part of work on the Oosterweel Link, the completion of the Antwerp ring road.