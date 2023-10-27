Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over and go home with sore bums and dented pride.

Queen’s House ice skating (c) Royal Museums Greenwich

List of venues by date they are opening…

21st October  Canary Wharf
4th November  Mayfair – Skate West End
10th November  Battersea Power Station
10th November  Shepherds Bush – Westfield West London
11th November Wapping – Tobacco Dock
15th November  Somerset House
17th November  Hampton Court Palace
17th November  Hyde Park – Winter Wonderland
23rd November  Greenwich – Queen’s House
8th December  East London – ExCel London
10th December  Finchley Road – JW3

And in alphabetical order…

Battersea Power Station

10th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

A large ice-rink outside the power station and next to the riverside.

Prices are all over the place, and worse also varies wildly throughout the day –  bit of a mess frankly. Adults said to start at £12.50, children from £8.50 and family tickets from £39.

Details here

Canary Wharf

21st Oct 2023 to 24th Feb 2024

Large ice rink sitting above the main shopping centre and surrounded by skyscrapers. Also comes with a transparent roof so it can be skated on in poor weather.

  • Adults: From £17.95
  • Children: From £13.50
  • Family: From £53.95

Details here

East London – ExCel London

8th Dec 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

A new indoor winter festival, Kingdom of Winter, will be inside the ExCel exhibition centre. So this is NOT outdoors.

Prices are a set price for each person depending super off-peak (£5.50), off-peak (£6.50),  or peak times (£9.50).

Details here

Finchley Road – JW3

10th Dec 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

With a skating area of 200m2, this outdoor ice rink comes complete with glimmering lights, vibrant music and an electric atmosphere.

Also, the only one in London that’s open on Christmas Day.

  • Adults: £15
  • Children: £10

Plus £2 booking fee per order

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

17th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

Large outdoor ice-rink set up in the courtyard in front of the main palace entrance. Also open late in the evenings

  • Adults: From £19
  • Children: From £14
  • Family: From £53

Details here

Hyde Park – Winter Wonderland

17th Nov 2023 to 1st Jan 2024

An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink

  • Adults: From £11.50
  • Children: From 8.50
  • Family: From £34

Note, there’s a £5 to £7.50 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £25 on attractions.

Details here

Greenwich – Queen’s House

23rd Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

The rink is surrounded by iconic architecture, with views of Greenwich Park to the south and the glittering lights of Canary Wharf to the north.

  • Adults: From £17
  • Children: From £10
  • Students: From £11.90

Details here

Mayfair – Skate West End

4th Nov 2023 to 1st Jan 2024

A new ice rink in Hanover Square. Not much info on their website at time of writing though.

Details here

Shepherds Bush – Westfield West London

10th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

An outdoor ice rink next to the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherds Bush. Each session lasts approximately 45 minutes.

  • Adults: From £16.30
  • Children: From £12.30
  • Family: From £44.30

Details here

Somerset House

15th Nov 2023 to 14th Jan 2024

Somerset House’s spectacular courtyard will be transformed this year into a glorious festive destination with a uniquely Swiss winter vibe courtesy of Switzerland Tourism.

  • Adults: From £15
  • Concessions: From £12
  • Children: From £9

Details here

Wapping – Tobacco Dock

11th Nov 2023 to 31st Dec 2023

Rooftop ice rink, which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating is only bookable on the day you arrive.

One hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £34.95 per person plus £15 for the ice skating.

Details here

Permanent ice rinks in London

Alexandra Palace

Bayswater – Queens

Lee Valley Ice Centre

Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre

Streatham Ice Arena

Note: A planned ice rink at Kensington Palace has been cancelled, and the Brent Cross and the Tower of London ice rinks are not opening this year. The Natural History Museum ice rink is permanently closed and won’t reopen.

If I’ve missed any, please let me know in the comments below.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert