Winter is coming, and so are the pop-up ice rinks that populate the city each winter offering people opportunities to repeatedly fall over and go home with sore bums and dented pride.

List of venues by date they are opening…

21st October Canary Wharf 4th November Mayfair – Skate West End 10th November Battersea Power Station 10th November Shepherds Bush – Westfield West London 11th November Wapping – Tobacco Dock 15th November Somerset House 17th November Hampton Court Palace 17th November Hyde Park – Winter Wonderland 23rd November Greenwich – Queen’s House 8th December East London – ExCel London 10th December Finchley Road – JW3

And in alphabetical order…

Battersea Power Station

10th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

A large ice-rink outside the power station and next to the riverside.

Prices are all over the place, and worse also varies wildly throughout the day – bit of a mess frankly. Adults said to start at £12.50, children from £8.50 and family tickets from £39.

Details here

Canary Wharf

21st Oct 2023 to 24th Feb 2024

Large ice rink sitting above the main shopping centre and surrounded by skyscrapers. Also comes with a transparent roof so it can be skated on in poor weather.

Adults: From £17.95

Children: From £13.50

Family: From £53.95

Details here

East London – ExCel London

8th Dec 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

A new indoor winter festival, Kingdom of Winter, will be inside the ExCel exhibition centre. So this is NOT outdoors.

Prices are a set price for each person depending super off-peak (£5.50), off-peak (£6.50), or peak times (£9.50).

Details here

Finchley Road – JW3

10th Dec 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

With a skating area of 200m2, this outdoor ice rink comes complete with glimmering lights, vibrant music and an electric atmosphere.

Also, the only one in London that’s open on Christmas Day.

Adults: £15

Children: £10

Plus £2 booking fee per order

Details here

Hampton Court Palace

17th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

Large outdoor ice-rink set up in the courtyard in front of the main palace entrance. Also open late in the evenings

Adults: From £19

Children: From £14

Family: From £53

Details here

Hyde Park – Winter Wonderland

17th Nov 2023 to 1st Jan 2024

An ice rink inside the Winter Wonderland fair in Hyde Park, said to be the UK’s largest outdoor ice rink

Adults: From £11.50

Children: From 8.50

Family: From £34

Note, there’s a £5 to £7.50 entry fee to Winter Wonderland, which is waived if you spend at least £25 on attractions.

Details here

Greenwich – Queen’s House

23rd Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

The rink is surrounded by iconic architecture, with views of Greenwich Park to the south and the glittering lights of Canary Wharf to the north.

Adults: From £17

Children: From £10

Students: From £11.90

Details here

Mayfair – Skate West End

4th Nov 2023 to 1st Jan 2024

A new ice rink in Hanover Square. Not much info on their website at time of writing though.

Details here

Shepherds Bush – Westfield West London

10th Nov 2023 to 7th Jan 2024

An outdoor ice rink next to the Westfield shopping centre in Shepherds Bush. Each session lasts approximately 45 minutes.

Adults: From £16.30

Children: From £12.30

Family: From £44.30

Details here

Somerset House

15th Nov 2023 to 14th Jan 2024

Somerset House’s spectacular courtyard will be transformed this year into a glorious festive destination with a uniquely Swiss winter vibe courtesy of Switzerland Tourism.

Adults: From £15

Concessions: From £12

Children: From £9

Details here

Wapping – Tobacco Dock

11th Nov 2023 to 31st Dec 2023

Rooftop ice rink, which is more of a bolt-on to the drinks and food bar. The tables for food and drinks can be booked in advance, but the ice skating is only bookable on the day you arrive.

One hour bottomless Prosecco & meal voucher £34.95 per person plus £15 for the ice skating.

Details here

Permanent ice rinks in London

Alexandra Palace

Bayswater – Queens

Lee Valley Ice Centre

Arsenal – Sobell Leisure Centre

Streatham Ice Arena

—

Note: A planned ice rink at Kensington Palace has been cancelled, and the Brent Cross and the Tower of London ice rinks are not opening this year. The Natural History Museum ice rink is permanently closed and won’t reopen.

If I’ve missed any, please let me know in the comments below.