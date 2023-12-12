The site of the old Museum of London is set to be redeveloped into offices, and a new ground plaza will replace the roundabout after the formal planning application was submitted. Essentially, the area around the old museum will be replaced with two office blocks facing each other across a new open space between them.

The plans to redevelop London Wall West have been out for consultation for a while, and there have been objections to the size of the replacement buildings and their impact on the neighbouring Barbican estate.

There was also a study on how the existing building could be reused, but the developer says they came down in favour of demolishing the Museum of London and Bastion House buildings. The existing roundabout will also be removed, and the road will be diverted to the south to create a new consolidated peninsular site with two junctions.

The new Bastion House to the east of the site is ground plus 16 storeys in height, while a slightly lower ground plus 13 storeys Rotunda Building will also house a new cultural centre and a roof terrace. To put the size into context, the new Rotunda Building and the plaza space occupies pretty much the same space as the old Museum of London, with Bastion House a like-for-like replacement for the office block that’s there at the moment.

Along with the ground plaza, the locked room enclosing the historic Roman Gate within London Wall Car Park will be opened up, and a new exhibition area will be created with a visual connection to the existing external Roman Wall and garden.

Although the roundabout removal also sees the footbridges removed, one will be retained over London Wall, as that’s a very wide and busy road, and the consultation came down in favour of keeping at least one of the pedway-highwalk footbridges intact.

A note that the most familiar images show the buildings from above, with the buildings appearing to be covered in green walls, but in fact, that’s the effect of many small pots dotted along the building.

Sitting between the two buildings is a street level public plaza, with a ground floor building housing a new 275 seat cultural venue and access to its roof garden. The surrounding public gardens should also be easier to access as they are a bit of a struggle to get into if you aren’t familiar with the routes.

There will also be a small roof terrace facing towards St Paul’s Cathedral on top of the Rotunda Building, along with a concert hall space for 100-155 people, depending on the layout, with a large window facing the cathedral as well.

Setting aside the aesthetics of the buildings, which some will love as much as others loathe, the significant effect of the redevelopment is to open up a rather forbidding space surrounded by high walls and narrow walkways into something more open and welcoming.

Opening up the Roman gatehouse is a good thing, as it’s a rarely seen but quite important part of London’s history.

There are already a lot of public gardens in the area, but they’re often difficult to locate, so the plaza and opening up the existing gardens should deliver a step-change in how much public space is actually accessible to the public.

The planning application is now with the City of London to decide if it gets approved.