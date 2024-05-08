Late at night last week, a huge skeleton of a Diplodocus dinosaur was delivered to the Natural History Museum, but when it goes on display, you won’t call it Dippy.

Although you won’t call it Dippy, the newly delivered Diplodocus is a brand new bronze cast that’s based on Dippy, which itself was a plaster cast donated by Andrew Carnegie to several major museums around the world at the beginning of the 20th century.

The new cast was needed because the museum wants to display a Diplodocus outdoors in its new soon-to-open gardens, and putting a plaster cast skeleton outside in the British weather would be a terrible idea.

Over the past couple of years, the museum has reimagined the five-acre site in front of the museum into an accessible, free-to-visit green space in the heart of London as part of its Urban Nature Project.

Visitors entering the garden from the Exhibition Road area will emerge into the Evolution Garden and begin their journey through 2.7 billion years of history of our planet told through a timeline of plants, geology, and representations of reptiles, birds and mammals.

A newly created canyon clad in ancient stone collected from across the UK will lead into the Jurassic garden, where the Diplodocus will loom out of a woodland filled with Wollemi pines, dwarf ginkgos and cycads – flora all chosen to evoke the feel of a landscape in the Jurassic Period.

When the gardens open – on Thursday 18th July 2024 – the new Diplodocus cast will also get a new name – just don’t call it Dippy.

Over in the west garden towards the Museum’s Darwin Centre, visitors will find the Nature Discovery Garden, supported by The Cadogan Charity. Here, different habitats will showcase the rich biodiversity that can be found in the UK’s urban spaces, and an accessible sunken pathway winds between the ponds, where frogs and newts have already been spotted.

The Museum’s Wildlife Garden was extended to double the area of native habitats within the grounds, with the aim of better supporting, monitoring and managing the animal and plant life diversity, and the pond area has been increased by 60%.

The actual Dippy will be going on long-term loan to another museum.