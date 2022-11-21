Dippy, the first Diplodocus to go on display anywhere in the world, is currently on show in the Natural History Museum, but will be leaving in a few weeks time.

Dippy first arrived at the Museum back in 1905, and after moving around the museum a few times, took up residence in the museum’s main hall in 1979. It moved out in 2017, to make way for a flying whale, and after a tour around the UK, returned to the Natural History Museum earlier this year.

However, the visit is fleeting, as Dippy is leaving again.

Although the venue hasn’t been announced, Dippy will be on a three-year long term loan to another organisation to put on display.

So, Londoners have just a few weeks to see Dippy in its ancestral home.

The doors to the exhibition room where the dinosaur cast is on display will close on Monday 2nd January 2023. Visits are free, but you need to book tickets in advance from here.