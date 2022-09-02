From tomorrow (Sun 4th Sept), TfL train fares between Heathrow Airport and Zone 1 in central London will be charged at peak hours rates, regardless of when the journey takes place.
The change affects journeys on the London Underground or the Elizabeth line, as they are Transport for London’s (TfL) services, but won’t affect the Heathrow Express as it’s not part of TfL. The change, which was previewed in early negotiations over TfL’s finances last December, is designed to help to cover some of the shortfall in fares revenue since the pandemic.
Journeys to the airport that avoid Zone 1 will continue to have an off-peak fare, while journeys ending at stations before Heathrow, such as Hatton Cross, Hounslow West and Hayes & Harlington will also not be affected by the changes. All pay as you go journeys will also continue to qualify for daily and weekly capping and all concessions, including free travel of under 11s, will remain in place.
Another change coming in tomorrow is that the charge for a new Oyster card will increase from £5 to £7, although most people are encouraged to use contactless payments when arriving in the UK, rather than buying an Oyster card.
TfL expects that the changes to Tube and Elizabeth line fares to Heathrow Airport and the £2 increase for an Oyster card are expected to generate additional income of up to £27 million per year calculated up to 2027-28.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Raising more money from fares was a condition of our funding deal with Government. This fare increase was chosen as one which would have a lower impact on Londoners currently worried about the cost of living, and to ensure that journeys that avoid zone 1 will not be affected, helping to protect those living near and working at the airport.”
The adult pay as you go fares from Zone 1 to Heathrow Airport were:
|Peak fare
|Off-peak fare
|Increase
|Piccadilly line
|£5.50
|£3.50
|£2.00
|Elizabeth line
|£12.80
|£10.80
|£2.00
For people who can buy a train ticket at least 90 days before they travel, then the Heathrow Express offers tickets for £5.50, which is a considerable saving over the TfL options.
The Mayor of London along with Greater London Authority should be abolished!
They are a burden on council taxpayers and they are an unnecessary wasteful tier of local government.
Transport for London are better off under Government control to save and improve the services.
I do not mean to sound condescending, but did you read the article? Central government (the Department for Transport) are the ones who made increasing fares a condition of the funding deal, after years of cutting the TfL subsidy and underfunding London’s transport system (one of the few in the world so heavily reliant on fare revenue).
When considering which fare rises to implement, the Mayor, GLA and TfL considered journeys to Heathrow to be less likely to affect Londoners, as they don’t travel to Heathrow from zone 1 very often.
The vast majority of areas in England fall under a two-tier council system with district and county councils (apart from unitary authorities etc.) so the GLA model is not unique at all. It’s responsible for issues that affect the whole city, not just one borough, such as transport.
TfL has a track record of actually improving the quality of services it takes under its control (see London Overground).
The idea that TfL would be “better off” under Central Government control is a fallacy.
Sorry to get “all political” as I know this website is usually very good at keeping politics out of its articles!