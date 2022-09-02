From tomorrow (Sun 4th Sept), TfL train fares between Heathrow Airport and Zone 1 in central London will be charged at peak hours rates, regardless of when the journey takes place.

The change affects journeys on the London Underground or the Elizabeth line, as they are Transport for London’s (TfL) services, but won’t affect the Heathrow Express as it’s not part of TfL. The change, which was previewed in early negotiations over TfL’s finances last December, is designed to help to cover some of the shortfall in fares revenue since the pandemic.

Journeys to the airport that avoid Zone 1 will continue to have an off-peak fare, while journeys ending at stations before Heathrow, such as Hatton Cross, Hounslow West and Hayes & Harlington will also not be affected by the changes. All pay as you go journeys will also continue to qualify for daily and weekly capping and all concessions, including free travel of under 11s, will remain in place.

Another change coming in tomorrow is that the charge for a new Oyster card will increase from £5 to £7, although most people are encouraged to use contactless payments when arriving in the UK, rather than buying an Oyster card.

TfL expects that the changes to Tube and Elizabeth line fares to Heathrow Airport and the £2 increase for an Oyster card are expected to generate additional income of up to £27 million per year calculated up to 2027-28.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “Raising more money from fares was a condition of our funding deal with Government. This fare increase was chosen as one which would have a lower impact on Londoners currently worried about the cost of living, and to ensure that journeys that avoid zone 1 will not be affected, helping to protect those living near and working at the airport.”

The adult pay as you go fares from Zone 1 to Heathrow Airport were:

Peak fare Off-peak fare Increase Piccadilly line £5.50 £3.50 £2.00 Elizabeth line £12.80 £10.80 £2.00

For people who can buy a train ticket at least 90 days before they travel, then the Heathrow Express offers tickets for £5.50, which is a considerable saving over the TfL options.