A giant maze of coloured rooms will open on Clapham Common later this month, as Colourscape returns.

Depending on when you go, it’s either a coloured maze to explore, or a musical event with spaces inside filled with a range of musicians, and they have different performances each weekend.

The main Colourscape on Clapham Common is called “Festival Two” and is the organiser’s second largest structure with about 70 chambers. It incorporates a large silver space with high columns and a domed ceiling. This space forms the chamber for the larger ensembles and performances.

They say that “Whilst wandering through interconnected chambers, you will experience the intensity and subtlety of colour. We use only translucent red, blue, green, yellow and opaque grey but you will see mixtures of colour that you may not be able to name.”

Colourscape will be open from 10th to 18th September, with music at weekends, and quiet visits during the week.

Colourscape will be installed on Clapham Common near the Long Pond boating lake and The Windmill pub, London SW4 9DE. The nearest tube station is Clapham Common.

Tickets can be bought from here.

Visit with music

Each weekend: Sept 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th – 12 to 4.30pm

Adult: £11 | Child: £6 | Family (2+3): £30

Visit without music

Mon-Wed 12th-14th Sept – 12-1pm

Thursday 15th Sept – 12-5pm

Friday 16th Sept – 12-1pm

Mon-Fri lunchtimes (30 min. entrance time)

Adult: £5 | Children: £3 | Family £14

Thursday afternoon (60 min. entrance time)

Adult: £7 | Children: £4 | Family: £20