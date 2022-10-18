The new timetable has been released for the Elizabeth line showing how services will change when through running from Shenfield to Paddington and Abbey Wood to Reading comes available.

The new timetable comes into effect on Sunday 6th November, but only lasts until Saturday 10th December. That’s because the following Sunday is when the National Rail network carries out its twice-a-year timetable change, so there may be a few modest changes on the eastern and western ends of the line to accommodate national railway changes.

The main change coming into effect on Sunday 6th November is that the Shenfield branch trains that currently terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station will run through the core tunnels to Paddington. At the same time, the Abbey Wood branch that currently runs to Paddington will be extended out to Reading and Heathrow.

That’ll roughly double the number of trains running through the central core tunnels during the rush hours, although the change will mean slightly fewer off-peak trains out to Abbey Wood.

For people eastern ends of the line, the opening of the tunnels means that it will now be possible to catch the Elizabeth line from Shenfield to Abbey Wood without going through Zone 1 or using the DLR, as they can swap services at Whitechapel station.

The new timetable also shows off the new line diagram that will be rolled out inside Elizabeth line trains, showing the fully connected railway for the first time.

You’ll also see the little dotted spurs to Liverpool Street and Paddington, and that’s because some early morning and late evening trains will depart from the mainline platform, not the tunnels, as was always planned.

The timetable is available from here.

However, as the timetable skips some stations, it does seem maybe a bit misleading not to show that on the line diagram, considering that the Metropolitan line also skips some stations and shows that on their line diagram.

My poor photoshop skills may suggest something closer to this?

Or maybe not.

Once the November timetable is live, the final upgrade to the line takes place next May, when the line switches from 22 trains per hour in the core during the rush hour to the full 24 trains per hour service.