The new timetable has been released for the Elizabeth line showing how services will change when through running from Shenfield to Paddington and Abbey Wood to Reading comes available.

The new timetable comes into effect on Sunday 6th November, but only lasts until Saturday 10th December. That’s because the following Sunday is when the National Rail network carries out its twice-a-year timetable change, so there may be a few modest changes on the eastern and western ends of the line to accommodate national railway changes.

The main change coming into effect on Sunday 6th November is that the Shenfield branch trains that currently terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station will run through the core tunnels to Paddington. At the same time, the Abbey Wood branch that currently runs to Paddington will be extended out to Reading and Heathrow.

That’ll roughly double the number of trains running through the central core tunnels during the rush hours, although the change will mean slightly fewer off-peak trains out to Abbey Wood.

For people eastern ends of the line, the opening of the tunnels means that it will now be possible to catch the Elizabeth line from Shenfield to Abbey Wood without going through Zone 1 or using the DLR, as they can swap services at Whitechapel station.

The new timetable also shows off the new line diagram that will be rolled out inside Elizabeth line trains, showing the fully connected railway for the first time.

You’ll also see the little dotted spurs to Liverpool Street and Paddington, and that’s because some early morning and late evening trains will depart from the mainline platform, not the tunnels, as was always planned.

The timetable is available from here.

Elizabeth line diagram November 2022 (c) TfL

However, as the timetable skips some stations, it does seem maybe a bit misleading not to show that on the line diagram, considering that the Metropolitan line also skips some stations and shows that on their line diagram.

Metropolitan line diagram Sept 2012 (c) TfL

My poor photoshop skills may suggest something closer to this?

Elizabeth line diagram November 2022 – modified by ianVisits

Or maybe not.

Once the November timetable is live, the final upgrade to the line takes place next May, when the line switches from 22 trains per hour in the core during the rush hour to the full 24 trains per hour service.

9 comments
  1. Andrew Kent says:
    18 October 2022 at 1:29 pm

    Regarding the map showing the service pattern are there any trains that call at West Ealing and or Hanwell that continue go past Hayes and Harrington on the main line? Likewise are there any trains that don’t call at West Ealing and or Hanwell that terminate at Heathrow?

    • ianVisits says:
      18 October 2022 at 1:32 pm

      Best to trawl through the timetable that’s linked to in the article to find out.

    • Local says:
      18 October 2022 at 4:38 pm

      The only exemption will be the very first two trains out of Paddington that go to Heathrow – they will skip Acton, Hanwell and West Ealing. Other than this, only Heathrow trains will stop at these three stations, and no Readings nor Maidenheads will serve them.

    • Brian Butterworth says:
      18 October 2022 at 4:49 pm

      If you’re travelling westwards, there’s a train to change to at Hayes & Harlington about six minutes behind.

  2. Manuel says:
    18 October 2022 at 4:59 pm

    No news though about Sunday opening for Abbey Wood branch nor on extending evening time up to midnight.

    • ianVisits says:
      18 October 2022 at 5:43 pm

      Sunday opening was announced last month – maybe a look at the timetable that’s linked to in this article for last train times?

  3. 85rainbow says:
    18 October 2022 at 8:07 pm

    So now it’s going to take around 15min or more to get from Ealing Broadway to Paddington? Currently it’s around 9min which already feels slow.

  4. Woolwich Resident says:
    18 October 2022 at 9:48 pm

    Thanks for posting this. I see the frequency of the trains out from Abbey Wood increases by a minute (from 5 to 6). Is that expected to return to 5 at some point?

    I don’t travel abroad anymore, but it’s amazing that you can now reach Heathrow in an hour from Abbey Wood!

  5. Randal says:
    18 October 2022 at 11:05 pm

    Are there any trains that stop at Stratford and at Whitechapel?; will there ever be?

