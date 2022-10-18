A grand manor house on the outskirts of London that was built in its current style 300 years ago will have a handful of public open days next year.

Situated on the site of a 16th-century palace that Catherine of Aragon lived in after the annulment of her marriage to Henry VIII, the current manor house was built around 1617, but extensively remodelled into its current grand manor appearance in the 1720s.

Over the centuries it passed through a number of owners, rich and occasionally less so, until a century ago it was bought by Lord Leverhulme (of Sunlight Soap fame), and turned into the members’ house for a large golf course.

And that’s what it remains to this day – a building that sees lots of golf club members wandering through its ornate interior. The Arts Society Moor Park ran occasional tours of the building for the public, but naturally stopped for the pandemic, but will resume next year.

Next year is also a nice year to go on a tour, as it happens to mark the centenary of when the mansion opened as a golf course.

Moor Park Mansion’s guided tours for the general public are held once a month from May to September, always on a Thursday morning.

The dates for 2023:

4th May

15th June

13th July

17th August

21st September

Tours start at 10am and 11am, with refreshments at 9:30am and 10:30am before the tour.

The tours cost £10 per person and need to be booked in advance from here.

Getting to Moor Park Mansion

There is a car parking on site, but for public transport users, the easiest route is to catch the train to Moor Park station (Met line), and then it’s a modestly decent walk through the private Moor Park estate, which is worth a wander around in its own right.