Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

A grand manor house on the outskirts of London that was built in its current style 300 years ago will have a handful of public open days next year.

(c) Moor Park Golf Course

Situated on the site of a 16th-century palace that Catherine of Aragon lived in after the annulment of her marriage to Henry VIII, the current manor house was built around 1617, but extensively remodelled into its current grand manor appearance in the 1720s.

(c) Moor Park Golf Course

Over the centuries it passed through a number of owners, rich and occasionally less so, until a century ago it was bought by Lord Leverhulme (of Sunlight Soap fame), and turned into the members’ house for a large golf course.

And that’s what it remains to this day – a building that sees lots of golf club members wandering through its ornate interior. The Arts Society Moor Park ran occasional tours of the building for the public, but naturally stopped for the pandemic, but will resume next year.

Next year is also a nice year to go on a tour, as it happens to mark the centenary of when the mansion opened as a golf course.

Moor Park Mansion’s guided tours for the general public are held once a month from May to September, always on a Thursday morning.

The dates for 2023:

  • 4th May
  • 15th June
  • 13th July
  • 17th August
  • 21st September

Tours start at 10am and 11am, with refreshments at 9:30am and 10:30am before the tour.

The tours cost £10 per person and need to be booked in advance from here.

Getting to Moor Park Mansion

There is a car parking on site, but for public transport users, the easiest route is to catch the train to Moor Park station (Met line), and then it’s a modestly decent walk through the private Moor Park estate, which is worth a wander around in its own right.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert