The Postal Museum has announced fresh dates for the chance to walk through the tunnels under Mount Pleasent where the Mail Rail used to carry the post.

Visitors get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles) including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

You will be in the tunnels for approximately 1 hour and 15mins.

The tours take place on Tuesdays at 3pm and 6pm on the following dates:

March: 14th, 21st and 28th

April: 4th, 11th and 25th

May: 2nd, 16th and 23rd

June: 6th and 20th

The tunnel walks cost £60 and can be booked from here.