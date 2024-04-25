A large nostalgia filled space in the Science Museum will be closing soon, giving you just a few weeks to sigh with oh so many wistful memories

The gallery, in the museum’s basement, is all about household appliances — and it’s marvellous.

Who would have thought that toasters, irons, kettles, televisions and washing machines could be so fascinating to look at? Yet, these domestic appliances are at once familiar — for a radio is, after all, a radio, and a washing machine has only ever had one function — and yet they are a strange world of unfamiliarity.

The world of the familiar we see around us every day twisted slightly out of shape, we’ve been steampunked into a new land that is unsettling and beguiling all at once.

This is a gallery of the familiar yet strange. It is an undiscovered country of the past for many who have never seen the marvellous modern machines that their grandparents would have thought were the height of sophistication.

Ranging from early white goods, which were never white at the time, to brown goods — the electronics of their time, which were often brown then but rarely now.

It’s a large collection — but soon it won’t be available.

Sadly, just shy of its 30th anniversary, the space filled with domestic delights is to close so that the items can move elsewhere and the space can be reused for something else.

The gallery will close on Sunday 2nd June 2024, so you have just six weeks to pay a visit. Take your parents and grandparents and a visit will be accompanied by a soundtrack of “ohhs”, “ahhs” and regular exclamations of “I used to own one of those!”

The Secret Life of the Home gallery is in the basement. Don’t use the stairs by the main entrance; you want to use the stairs between the Space and Modern World galleries on the ground floor.

After the gallery closes, the collection will be moved to the Science and Innovation Park near Swindon, which will open later this year for public tours, school and research visits.

Teams across the Science Museum are now considering the long-term future of the space occupied by the gallery.