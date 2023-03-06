A large atmospherically derelict room inside Peckham Rye station will open to the public in May, as it’s used for an art installation.

Running through the summer, New York-based artist Sarah Sze will transform the disused Victorian waiting room at Peckham Rye station in south London with a new site-specific sculptural installation.

Although referred to as a waiting room, it was for some time known as a billiard hall and used by station staff. Then for reasons that seem unclear, it was boarded up about 50 years ago and basically forgotten. In 2009, restoration started, initially making the floors safe and replacing some of the rotted windows.

Sze employs painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking and video to build immersive works that integrate everyday materials, torn photographs and a multitude of flickering videos in immersive environments with their own fragile ecologies.

In Sze’s latest artwork, an atmospheric construction of cascading lines will emerge from the centre of the long-forgotten space within the railway station. Extending from floor to ceiling, the structure embodies a growth process in a state of formation and flux. The sculpture is animated by fragments of moving images that illuminate its core, creating a vast magic lantern.

The exhibition will be open from 19th May to 17th September and will be free to visit. Note that as it’s inside Peckham Rye station, you’ll need a train ticket to go into the station – or you can buy a Platform Ticket from the station.

Opening Times:

Wednesday-Saturday: Noon to 8pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm

Co-commissioned by Artangel, the exhibition is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and The Arch Co.