The Postal Museum has announced fresh dates for the chance to walk through old Mail Rail tunnels and is, for the first time, offering tunnel walks on Saturday evenings as well.
Visitors get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.
You will be in the tunnels for approximately 1 hour and 15mins.
The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles), including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.
At time of writing, tours are available on the following dates:
March
- Tues 5th
- Tues 12th
- Tues 29th
- Tues 26th
April
- Tues 2nd
- Fri 12th
- Sat 20th
- Tues 23rd
May
- Fri 3rd
- Tues 7th
- Sat 18th
- Fri 24th
- Tues 28th
June
- Fri 7th
- Tues 11th
- Sat 22nd
- Tues 25th
The tunnel walks cost £60 in March, but will be slightly cheaper at £58 from April onwards and can be booked from here.
