The Postal Museum has announced fresh dates for the chance to walk through old Mail Rail tunnels and is, for the first time, offering tunnel walks on Saturday evenings as well.

Visitors get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

You will be in the tunnels for approximately 1 hour and 15mins.

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles), including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

At time of writing, tours are available on the following dates:

March

Tues 5th

Tues 12th

Tues 29th

Tues 26th

April

Tues 2nd

Fri 12th

Sat 20th

Tues 23rd

May

Fri 3rd

Tues 7th

Sat 18th

Fri 24th

Tues 28th

June

Fri 7th

Tues 11th

Sat 22nd

Tues 25th

The tunnel walks cost £60 in March, but will be slightly cheaper at £58 from April onwards and can be booked from here.