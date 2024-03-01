Have an introduction to the magical world of ballet with this specially adapted version of Swan Lake, which is aimed at children aged three and upwards.

The magician Rothbart has turned the princess Odette into a swan: only at night can she return to human form. Will Prince Siegfried be able to save her, or will he fall for Rothbart’s sorcery? Featuring choreography by Antonio Castilla, English National Ballet’s Repetiteur, this version follows the familiar tale from a different point of view.

With a narrator to help follow the story, a shortened version of Tchaikovsky’s music, and all the dancing and elegant costumes you could wish for, this is show offers an easy introduction to ballet and classical music.

The show, at the Peacock Theatre in Holborn runs for 90 minutes, including an interval.

Currently, there’s a sale on selected performances between 4th and 11th April 2024 with prices starting from just £12.

Book by 10th March 2024 from here.

Since its creation in 2012, over 320,000 people have watched the English National Ballet’s My First Ballet series.

