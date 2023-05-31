The next phase of expanding mobile phone coverage on the London Underground has been revealed, with more of the Northern and Central lines coming on first.

At the moment, along with the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town, there is phone coverage in the Central line between Holland Park to Queensway and the Nothern line between Archway to Kentish Town.

According to a map included in TfL’s latest Mayor’s Transport Strategy update, coverage will be expanded this summer along more of the Northern line, taking it, in stages, from Tottenham Court Road up to Golders Green and Highgate.

There will also be an expansion on the Central line, with coverage switched on between Oxford Circus and Bank stations.

These should be available by the end of this summer.

To forestall the complaints, no, it isn’t leading to people shouting on the tube, as most people use mobile data to silently check messages and browse social media — as has been the case ever since mobile coverage was enabled on the Jubilee line extension.

Testing is also starting on the Bakerloo, Piccadilly and Victoria lines ahead of switching on those sections later.

All stations and tunnels across the London Underground are expected to have mobile coverage by the end of 2024. Although the London Underground lags behind other countries in offering mobile phone coverage in the tunnels, it is one of the first in the world to start offering 5G coverage.

The network is being provided at no cost to TfL by BAI Communications, which then resells the capacity to the mobile network operators.

In related news, after Vodafone relented and switched Wi-Fi coverage back on in the platforms, using the legacy network installed by Virgin Media, but now managed by BAI Communications — they saw a surge in usage.

Vodafone customers now account for a quarter of mobile data use on the Wi-Fi network.