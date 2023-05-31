The various bronze statues around Leicester Square have been joined by Indiana Jones, although he’s stuck in a box for the next few weeks.

The addition to Leicester Square is to mark the release of the latest of the Indiana Jones movies which is set to be released in UK cinemas on 28th June. The statue will depict Indi at the moment he first donned the whip and fedora in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

So it’s also a sculpture of the actor when he was rather younger.

However, for the next few weeks, the sculpture remains hidden inside a box marked “PROPERTY OF DR. H JONES”. We’re told it’s supposed to mirror the wooden case containing the Ark of the Covenant, although film fans will quickly notice that it’s totally the wrong shape and size.

You can find the wooden crate on Leicester Square’s northern side, and it will be unveiled at some time in late June – date to be confirmed.

Indie fans will be hoping that the film series lives up to the reputation of odd numbered movies being the good ones.

Raiders of the Lost Ark – really good The Temple of Doom – bad The Last Crusade – really good The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – really bad The Dial of Destiny – ???

First opened in February 2020, with nine statues celebrating a century of cinema in the Square, Scenes in the Square is a statue trail run by Heart of London Business Alliance and supported by Westminster City Council. There are now eight statues, with planning permission for them to be on display until at least July 2026.