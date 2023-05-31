To mark a century of Disney, there’s a two-month long film season taking place at the BFI showing a range of movies from the big headline names to some lesser known and harder to see on the big screen outings.
So, yes, you can now watch films such as The Black Hole on your home TV with a Disney+ subscription, but it’s much rarer to see it on the big screen instead.
Tickets to the screenings go on sale on Thursday 8th June 2023 at 11:30am – click on the links below for details.
All features in the Disney season will be preceded by a short film with the exception of Tangled, Frozen and WALL-E, where the short will be played following the screening of the feature.
Disney Season Dates
Saturday 1st July 2023
1pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies
3:20pm – Dinosaur
5:50pm – Tangled
Sunday 2nd July 2023
1:10pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
3:40pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Monday 3rd July 2023
6:20pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies
Wednesday 5th July 2023
8:30pm – Splash
Thursday 6th July
8:30pm – Cinderella + intro by season curator, Justin Johnson
Friday 7th July 2023
8:50pm – The Black Hole
Saturday 8th July 2023
12:20pm – Sleeping Beauty
12:30pm – The Princess and the Frog
3pm – Fantasia
6:10pm – Fantasia 2000
8:20pm – Dead Poets Society
Sunday 9th July 2023
12:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella
3:30pm – Alice in Wonderland
Monday 10th July 2023
6pm – Splash
Thursday 13th July 2023
6:10pm – Alice in Wonderland
Friday 14th July 2023
8:45pm – Frozen
Saturday 15th July 2023
1pm – The Black Hole
3:10pm – TRON
5:45pm – TRON: Legacy
8:45pm – WALL-E
Sunday 16th July 2023
12:30pm – Funday: Encanto Sing-along
4pm – Sleeping Beauty
6:10pm – Hocus Pocus
Monday 17th July 2023
6pm – Moana
Tuesday 18th July 2023
6pm – The Princess and the Frog
Thursday 20th July 2023
5:50pm – Dead Poets Society
Friday 21st July 2023
6pm – TRON
Saturday 22nd July 2023
11:50am – Beauty and the Beast
5:45pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
8:30pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Sunday 23rd July 2023
12:50pm – Toy Story
1:10pm – Tangled
3:30pm – Toy Story 2
3:40pm – Pocahontas
6:15pm – Dinosaur
Monday 24th July 2023
2:20pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
6:05[m – Beauty and the Beast
Tuesday 25th July 2023
2:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella
Wednesday 26th July 2023
2:20pm – Sleeping Beauty
8:40pm – Hocus Pocus
Thursday 27th July 2023
2:20pm – Beauty and the Beast
5:50pm – Fantasia
Friday 28th July 2023
2:20pm – Pocahontas
8:20pm – TRON: Legacy
Saturday 29th July 2023
12:30pm – WALL-E
1pm – Moana
4pm – Toy Story
8:40pm – Pocahontas
Sunday 30th July 2023
12:40pm – Frozen
Monday 31st July 2023
2:20pm – Moana
