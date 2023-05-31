To mark a century of Disney, there’s a two-month long film season taking place at the BFI showing a range of movies from the big headline names to some lesser known and harder to see on the big screen outings.

So, yes, you can now watch films such as The Black Hole on your home TV with a Disney+ subscription, but it’s much rarer to see it on the big screen instead.

Tickets to the screenings go on sale on Thursday 8th June 2023 at 11:30am – click on the links below for details.

All features in the Disney season will be preceded by a short film with the exception of Tangled, Frozen and WALL-E, where the short will be played following the screening of the feature.

Disney Season Dates

Saturday 1st July 2023

1pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies

3:20pm – Dinosaur

5:50pm – Tangled

1:10pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

3:40pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

6:20pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies

8:30pm – Splash

Thursday 6th July

8:30pm – Cinderella + intro by season curator, Justin Johnson

8:50pm – The Black Hole

12:20pm – Sleeping Beauty

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

8:20pm – Dead Poets Society

12:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella

3:30pm – Alice in Wonderland

6pm – Splash

6:10pm – Alice in Wonderland

Frozen

1pm – The Black Hole

3:10pm – TRON

5:45pm – TRON: Legacy

8:45pm – WALL-E

12:30pm – Funday: Encanto Sing-along

4pm – Sleeping Beauty

6:10pm – Hocus Pocus

6pm – Moana

5:50pm – Dead Poets Society

6pm – TRON

5:45pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

8:30pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

12:50pm – Toy Story

1:10pm – Tangled

3:30pm – Toy Story 2

3:40pm – Pocahontas

6:15pm – Dinosaur

2:20pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

2:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella

2:20pm – Sleeping Beauty

8:40pm – Hocus Pocus

Fantasia

2:20pm – Pocahontas

8:20pm – TRON: Legacy

12:30pm – WALL-E

1pm – Moana

4pm – Toy Story

8:40pm – Pocahontas

Frozen

2:20pm – Moana