To mark a century of Disney, there’s a two-month long film season taking place at the BFI showing a range of movies from the big headline names to some lesser known and harder to see on the big screen outings.

So, yes, you can now watch films such as The Black Hole on your home TV with a Disney+ subscription, but it’s much rarer to see it on the big screen instead.

Tickets to the screenings go on sale on Thursday 8th June 2023 at 11:30am – click on the links below for details.

All features in the Disney season will be preceded by a short film with the exception of Tangled, Frozen and WALL-E, where the short will be played following the screening of the feature.

The Black Hole (c) Disney / BFI

Disney Season Dates

Saturday 1st July 2023

1pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies

3:20pm – Dinosaur

5:50pm – Tangled

Sunday 2nd July 2023

1:10pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

3:40pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Monday 3rd July 2023

6:20pm – Disney’s Silly Symphonies

Wednesday 5th July 2023

8:30pm – Splash

Thursday 6th July

8:30pm – Cinderella + intro by season curator, Justin Johnson

Friday 7th July 2023

8:50pm – The Black Hole

Saturday 8th July 2023

12:20pm – Sleeping Beauty

12:30pm – The Princess and the Frog

3pm – Fantasia

6:10pm – Fantasia 2000

8:20pm – Dead Poets Society

Sunday 9th July 2023

12:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella

3:30pm – Alice in Wonderland

Monday 10th July 2023

6pm – Splash

Thursday 13th July 2023

6:10pm – Alice in Wonderland

Friday 14th July 2023

8:45pm – Frozen

Saturday 15th July 2023

1pm – The Black Hole

3:10pm – TRON

5:45pm – TRON: Legacy

8:45pm – WALL-E

Sunday 16th July 2023

12:30pm – Funday: Encanto Sing-along

4pm – Sleeping Beauty

6:10pm – Hocus Pocus

Monday 17th July 2023

6pm – Moana

Tuesday 18th July 2023

6pm – The Princess and the Frog

Thursday 20th July 2023

5:50pm – Dead Poets Society

Friday 21st July 2023

6pm – TRON

Saturday 22nd July 2023

11:50am – Beauty and the Beast

5:45pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

8:30pm – Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Sunday 23rd July 2023

12:50pm – Toy Story

1:10pm – Tangled

3:30pm – Toy Story 2

3:40pm – Pocahontas

6:15pm – Dinosaur

Monday 24th July 2023

2:20pm – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

6:05[m – Beauty and the Beast

Tuesday 25th July 2023

2:20pm – 4K Restoration: Cinderella

Wednesday 26th July 2023

2:20pm – Sleeping Beauty

8:40pm – Hocus Pocus

Thursday 27th July 2023

2:20pm – Beauty and the Beast

5:50pm – Fantasia

Friday 28th July 2023

2:20pm – Pocahontas

8:20pm – TRON: Legacy

Saturday 29th July 2023

12:30pm – WALL-E

1pm – Moana

4pm – Toy Story

8:40pm – Pocahontas

Sunday 30th July 2023

12:40pm – Frozen

Monday 31st July 2023

2:20pm – Moana

