The delayed shuttle railway linking London Luton Airport to the nearby railway station is to partially open on 10th March 2023, the company has announced.

The Luton DART is a new automated people mover connecting the airport terminal and the mainline railway at Luton Airport Parkway in just over three minutes.

Although seriously delayed and over budget, they have now confirmed that it will open to passengers on Friday 10th March. It will initially be open for about four hours a day, with the service increasing over the next few weeks, to be fully open by the end of March.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help in trial situations including fire evacuation, station evacuation and a series of customer service scenarios.

It will also be free to use during the initial phase, along with the free shuttle bus that it will eventually replace. When the service is fully open though, passengers will need to pay to use the shuttle between Luton Airport and Luton Airport Station. However, people won’t need to buy a separate ticket, as the DART transfer is included in any rail ticket where customers choose Luton Airport as the start or end point of the journey.

The cost of a single journey has been put at £4.90, making it, per mile, one of the more expensive railway services in the UK.

Passengers holding a concessionary bus pass, such as pensioners, people with a disability or acting as companion travellers, will be entitled to free travel on the Luton DART. Residents of Luton will also be able to apply in advance for half-priced travel.

The four-carriage, 170-capacity DART will replace the existing bus transfer service, providing step-free, indoor transfers between station and airport in less than half the time and at more than twice the frequency.

The journey from London St Pancras International to London Luton Airport terminal will take around 32 minutes on the Luton Airport Express, connected by East Midlands Railway (twice-hourly, non-stop service), and from around 40 minutes on Thameslink’s current services.