When the Bank tube station upgrade started, one of the main changes at the street was the closure of a road to allow a shaft to be dug down, but now that the main Bank station works are completed, the road can be reopened.
So a consultation has been launched by Transport for London (TfL) to decide how Arthur Street, next to London Bridge will reopen. The road is a short curved slope that’s an important link between the road that runs underneath London Bridge, and the streets above.
When Arthur Street reopens, it’ll be redesignated as a cycle and pedestrian priority road, with road access for emergency vehicles only. As a busier pedestrian route, there will also be new pedestrian crossings at the bottom of the street where it meets Upper Thames Street.
The consultation also looks at rerouting bus route 344 — which currently follows two different routes north and south over the Thames, and the diversion over Southwark Bridge will cease and the buses will use London Bridge for both directions.
That’ll stop buses needing to turn into the side street leading to The Monument, which will slightly reduce road traffic on a busy pedestrian crossing.
The consultation is here, and is open until 12th April 2023.
On a related point: Westminster/Camden are consulting to make Cleveland Street in Fitzrovia (next to BT Tower) a protected contraflow cycleway (and various other localised pedestrian and cycle improvements). Including some adjustments to C27.
Consultation closes Friday. There was an online presentation & Q&A today (28/2 12:00, now finished, I was the only public attendee)
https://westminstercycleways.co.uk/cleveland-street-cycleway.html
If the southbound route 344 is re-routed away from Southwark Bridge this means that the two bus stops on either end of the bridge are no longer served by any buses. TfL don’t suggest re-routing any other bus route to cover these bus stops, so I’m not sure if I can support this.
I wonder if the reopening of Arthur Street will include a rebuilt Porters Lodge pub? The office block it was part of was demolished to make way for the Bank station works.