When the Bank tube station upgrade started, one of the main changes at the street was the closure of a road to allow a shaft to be dug down, but now that the main Bank station works are completed, the road can be reopened.

So a consultation has been launched by Transport for London (TfL) to decide how Arthur Street, next to London Bridge will reopen. The road is a short curved slope that’s an important link between the road that runs underneath London Bridge, and the streets above.

When Arthur Street reopens, it’ll be redesignated as a cycle and pedestrian priority road, with road access for emergency vehicles only. As a busier pedestrian route, there will also be new pedestrian crossings at the bottom of the street where it meets Upper Thames Street.

The consultation also looks at rerouting bus route 344 — which currently follows two different routes north and south over the Thames, and the diversion over Southwark Bridge will cease and the buses will use London Bridge for both directions.

That’ll stop buses needing to turn into the side street leading to The Monument, which will slightly reduce road traffic on a busy pedestrian crossing.

The consultation is here, and is open until 12th April 2023.