This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

M&S takes over Oxford Circus tube with summer-scented activation Marketing Beat

You have just two weeks to visit the old Colindale tube station on the Northern line before it closes to be demolished and replaced with a new station. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

HS2: Cancelling London Euston section would pile pressure on Elizabeth Line, advisers warn CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Eurostar passengers set to be fingerprinted twice in new EU five-step check-in – sparking fears of travel chaos LBC

Meet Balfour Beatty’s HS2 ‘superhub’ supremo Construction Management

Sellar making changes to £1.5bn Liverpool Street station redevelopment following flood of objections Building

The fleet of c2c’s oldest trains, which run between Essex and London, are to be refurbished as part of a major overhaul. ianVisits

Great Western Railway partners with RNLI to celebrate charity’s 200th anniversary PlanetRadio

Virgin Group has started the process towards bringing Virgin back to the railways, applying to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths. Virgin Group

Plans have been unveiled for a new, high-speed electric train service connecting Rochdale to London by 2027. Rochdale Online

Miscellaneous

Photos of London’s railways and train passengers are filling a camera shop at the moment, offering a look back at pre-Overground services. ianVisits

A man who died on the tracks on Northern line was being chased by officers in connection with a probe, Metropolitan Police has said. Local Times

Commuters on the London Underground were given a lovely surprise when it turned out pop superstar Troye Sivan was on the tube with them. Metro

There’s a model railway at Hounslow West tube station ianVisits

Married At First Sight star Tahnee Cook ‘targeted’ by woman on the tube over appearance The Mirror

Transport for London’s finances have been given a vote of confidence after one of the debt ratings agencies upgraded the quality of TfL debt. ianVisits

Mind the map: a new design for the London Underground map ArcGIS Blog

Is Sadiq Khan playing politics with off-peak Friday travel on TfL? SWLondoner

And finally: Cambridgeshire teen takes on London Underground marathon for cancer research Cambridge Network

The image is from a May 2015 article: First Elizabeth line station opens to the public