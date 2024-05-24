This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
M&S takes over Oxford Circus tube with summer-scented activation Marketing Beat
You have just two weeks to visit the old Colindale tube station on the Northern line before it closes to be demolished and replaced with a new station. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
HS2: Cancelling London Euston section would pile pressure on Elizabeth Line, advisers warn CityAM
Mainline / Overground
Eurostar passengers set to be fingerprinted twice in new EU five-step check-in – sparking fears of travel chaos LBC
Meet Balfour Beatty’s HS2 ‘superhub’ supremo Construction Management
Sellar making changes to £1.5bn Liverpool Street station redevelopment following flood of objections Building
The fleet of c2c’s oldest trains, which run between Essex and London, are to be refurbished as part of a major overhaul. ianVisits
Great Western Railway partners with RNLI to celebrate charity’s 200th anniversary PlanetRadio
Virgin Group has started the process towards bringing Virgin back to the railways, applying to the Office of Rail and Road for four Open Access rail paths. Virgin Group
Plans have been unveiled for a new, high-speed electric train service connecting Rochdale to London by 2027. Rochdale Online
Miscellaneous
Photos of London’s railways and train passengers are filling a camera shop at the moment, offering a look back at pre-Overground services. ianVisits
A man who died on the tracks on Northern line was being chased by officers in connection with a probe, Metropolitan Police has said. Local Times
Commuters on the London Underground were given a lovely surprise when it turned out pop superstar Troye Sivan was on the tube with them. Metro
There’s a model railway at Hounslow West tube station ianVisits
Married At First Sight star Tahnee Cook ‘targeted’ by woman on the tube over appearance The Mirror
Transport for London’s finances have been given a vote of confidence after one of the debt ratings agencies upgraded the quality of TfL debt. ianVisits
Mind the map: a new design for the London Underground map ArcGIS Blog
Is Sadiq Khan playing politics with off-peak Friday travel on TfL? SWLondoner
And finally: Cambridgeshire teen takes on London Underground marathon for cancer research Cambridge Network
The image is from a May 2015 article: First Elizabeth line station opens to the public
