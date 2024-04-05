This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Asking a female Tube driver to work on a Saturday did not amount to sex discrimination, an employment judge has ruled BBC News

Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers is calling on Transport for London to tackle problems on the Northern Line following complaints from constituents. Barnet Post

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault on a tube escalator have issued an image of a man they want to trace. Standard

Mainline / Overground

Frustrated train passengers hit with second day of travel chaos at Euston station after signalling fault LBC

Easter Sunday saw thousands of people catching a London Overground train to London Bridge for the first time ever. ianVisits

A post being shared on social media claims that HS2 has cost £100 billion with each mile of track costing £600 million. But this isn’t true. Full Fact

Watford’s mayor has blasted repeat travel chaos for the town as he called for an urgent meeting with rail bosses. Watford Observer

DLR

Cutty Sark DLR station ‘left in shameful state’ by private operator Greenwich Wire

Miscellaneous

Former East Croydon railway worker ‘pines for own bed’ after touring UK stations Yahoo News

Kennington: Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Tube station knife attack Standard

Thirty years ago, on Sunday 3rd April 1994, the very first £10 penalty fare was issued to a fare dodger on the London Underground. ianVisits

Train-spotting TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois steamed into a science fair for schools in Hampstead to judge the best railway bridge design. Islington Gazette

Fan fury as new date set for Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest amid threat of train strikes Standard

Neighbours have been left divided over the tearing down of a 7ft wooden privacy fence between their homes and a popular commuter railway station. The Sun

A railway enthusiast travelled to almost every train station in the UK in just six weeks as part of a fundraising challenge. Rotherham Advertiser

London’s abandoned underground tunnels are red-hot right now Sydney Morning Herald

London’s public transport system helped the capital grow like a tumour, a study has found. Telegraph (£) Full report

And finally: Sound of the Underground: the busker aiming to play every London Tube stop France24

The image is from an April 2014 article: Last chance to use Pudding Mill Lane DLR station before it closes