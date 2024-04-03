Thirty years ago, on Sunday 3rd April 1994, the very first £10 penalty fare was issued to a fare dodger on the London Underground.

Before the penalty fare was introduced, all a person had to do was offer to pay the difference between the ticket they had and the one they needed to have — which is why stations used to have an “Excess Fares” window in the ticket hall to serve customers. Of course, not everyone paid, and when the penalty fare was introduced, London Underground estimated it was losing around £30 million a year, or about 5 percent of its revenue, to fare dodgers.

The launch of the penalty fare was announced in January 1994, coming into effect on 4th April, and at the launch, London Transport’s Nick Agnew said that “our aim is not to catch people and force them to pay a penalty. It is to encourage them to pay the correct fare in the first place”.

To put the losses into context, the newspapers reported at the time that eliminating fare dodging could refurbish 20 tube stations, or buy four of the recently announced 1993 version of the Crossrail trains.

In addition to the £10 penalty fare, which isn’t technically a fine or a criminal penalty — there was the potential for a court case which would lead to a criminal fine of up to £1,000 for persistant offenders.

“If a fare-dodger is believed to be regularly or maliciously defrauding London Underground, he or she could end up with a £1,000 fine or a jail sentence”, an LU spokesperson warned at the time the penalty fare was introduced, adding that “People come up with the most feeble excuses. They certainly won’t get away with them after April 3”

London Underground also announced plans for a £10 million investment in ticket machines to reduce fare fraud and also introduced the option to buy a fare-extension ticket before travelling.

Ahead of the penalty fares coming into effect, there was a publicity blitz with posters in stations, inside tube trains, adverts in newspapers, and even a travelling roadshow that visited stations to explain what was changing.

Although ticket sales rose everywhere, it was reported that the number of passengers buying a ticket at Ruislip Gardens jumped by 24 percent. And that wasn’t even the biggest jump seen on the Underground. Sleepy little Roding Valley tube station topped the league.

The introduction of the penalty fare wasn’t entirely without problems, although most of them tended to be caused by forgetful passengers complaining loudly that their forgetfulness wasn’t justification for being penalised.

A year after the penalty fare was introduced, complaints to the London Regional Passengers Committee had jumped by a quarter over the previous year, mostly regarding penalty fares.

At the time, British Rail had an “amnesiacs clause” that would let a season ticket holder claim a refund on the penalty fare up to twice a year to accommodate forgetful passengers. London Underground refused to introduce a similar system, and an LU spokesperson responded that “It remains LU’s strongly held conviction that passengers should be in possession of a valid ticket before they start their journey.”

According to issue 438 of the staff magazine, LT News, when the penalty fare scheme on the Underground was launched, LUL estimated that about £6 million extra would be raised each year – not as a result of forcing the £10 penalty out of Tube travellers but through a significant reduction in fraud.

Despite the complaints, a year later, London Transport estimated that they had cut fare dodging from £30 million to £23 million and announced that it would introduce a £5 penalty fare on buses as well. Just two years after the penalty fare had been introduced, London Transport was estimating that the losses from fare dodgers had fallen to around £20 million.

An unexpected side effect of the penalty fare, though, is the now semi-regular TV shows where they follow the ticket inspectors around the tube, offering TV viewers the schadenfreude of watching people trying to evade paying and getting caught anyway. The first was broadcast just two years after the penalty fare was launched — on Channel 4 in April 1996, where they followed a squad of ticket inspectors and transport police blitzing the “notorious” Hammersmith and City line.

Fare dodging will likely never be fully solved. It is still estimated to be around 3 percent per year, and transport companies are always trying out new ways of reducing it further, just as fare dodgers come up with ever more ways of avoiding paying.

Of course, the penalty fare itself has changed over the years. If it had kept up with inflation, today it’d be just £20. It’s actually £100, reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.