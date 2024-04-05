Plans for a major redevelopment of Norwood Junction station in south London have been put on hold as it’s no longer considered a priority project.

Plans to redevelop the station were tied in with a wider project to clean up the tracks around East Croydon to improve the capacity of the lines through the area, but the station upgrade was also a stand-alone project.

The plans for Norwood Junction station were expected to see the tracks and platforms realigned to allow more trains to stop at the station and also to create more space for more non-stopping trains to get through the station. It’s all about making the station better for passengers who use it while also fixing congestion problems on the tracks around the north of Croydon.

Although there wasn’t a commitment to funding the upgrade itself, initial planning work for the station upgrade started just before the pandemic, with the intent to then submit the scheme for funding once the costs were fully understood.

In a statement on the project website, Network Rail says: “Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changes that we have seen to travelling patterns, particularly for commuters, government has re-evaluated its rail enhancement portfolio.”

“The Network North Command Paper published by the Department for Transport in October 2023 sets out the government’s national investment priorities for the railway. This document does not include a commitment to progress (or indeed any reference to) this scheme. The project’s omission from the Command Paper means that as a matter of national policy it is not currently a priority scheme for government.”

As a consequence, “no funding has been allocated to progress development of the proposals.”

Although the proposals have been put on hold, as it was a combined project to offer step-free access to all platforms while also sorting out the tracks, it’s always possible that the step-free access could be enabled at a later date through the DfT’s Access for All scheme.

The station is predominantly served by London Overground and Southern services, with some Thameslink as well.