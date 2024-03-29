This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London’s Oxford Circus Tube station evacuated over ‘fire alert’ during morning rush hour Independent

Tory candidate Susan Hall says minds are boggling over Kentish Town tube station closure Camden New Journal

Elizabeth line

A trespasser on the tracks caused chaos on the Elizabeth line just before rush hour, affecting east London stations. Barking and Dagenham Post

Mainline / Overground

Southeastern recovered £2.5m in unpaid fare penalties in year following fine increase Kent Online

Residents living close to the new HS2 high-speed railway station at Old Oak Common in north-west London say they are “shattered” that their main road could be closed for four years. BBC News

A passenger train without any seats recently called at Liverpool Street. It’s not a trial of a new standing-only train, but a way of delivering cargo freight into city centres. ianVisits

c2c train timetable to see an increase in off-peak services B&D Post

Petition launched to install a passenger lift at Loughborough Junction railway station Brixton Buzz

Avanti train drivers to be paid £600 for overtime shifts Independent

Gatwick Airport is one of the railway stations with the highest percentage of delayed or cancelled services in the country, a new study has revealed. Sussex World

Train operators have said they are working collaboratively to try to stop any overcrowding of trains after the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley stadium in April. BBC News

All train lines between Slough and London Paddington [wee] blocked [on Monday] due to trespassers on the railway. Maidenhead Advertiser

Loose ends in London and Birmingham raise new fears over HS2’s route – and future The Guardian

A proposed new direct train link between Stirling and London will enhance the city’s prospects as a place to live and work, according to a chartered surveyor firm. Daily Record

Miscellaneous

Manhunt continues for knifeman who stabbed train passenger – as two more injured in Tube station attack LBC

Police issue photo in Northern line antisemitic abuse probe Ham & High

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a train in Balham Local Guardian

Commuters hit by train delays and mortgage bill hikes told by minister: ‘You’re being grumpy’ Standard

Visit the restored 1938 tube train you can sleep in ianVisits

Photos of “Boycott Barclays” posters in a London Underground tube carriage have been shared online with claims implying they’ve been authorised by TfL. Full Fact

Beckenham: Man seriously injured after stabbing on London train BBC News

If you’re handy with a needle and thread, you can sew your own vintage tube map – with a new kit from the London Transport Museum. ianVisits

The longer than usual Central line trip Diamond Geezer

Sadiq Khan pledges taskforce to tackle ‘deeply worrying’ TfL hate crime rise CityAM

And finally: Comedian Ed Gamble swaps hot dog for cucumber over Tube ad rule BBC News

The image is from a March 2022 article: Behind the scenes at Bank tube station’s huge upgrade project