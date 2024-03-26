If you’re in the middle of the Suffolk countryside, a fully restored 1938-era London Underground tube train isn’t the sort of thing you’d expect to see—but not only can you see it, you can even sleep in it.

The train was one of the carriages sold off when the Isle of Wight upgraded its local railway, and the carriage was bought with the intention of converting it into a holiday home that anyone could stay at.

Although the owners have restored the carriage and turned it into a holiday rental, the space is still very reminiscent of a London underground tube carriage and everything you would expect it to be – an entry cabin, which used to be the driver’s cabin, followed by an open, 17 metre long and 2.3 metre wide carriage with three seating compartments.

The three seating compartments have been turned into:

A living room with TV and two banquette-style sofas

A bedroom with a UK double bed; and

A galley-style kitchen with banquette-style seating

They also converted the very far end of the carriage (next to the kitchen) into a compact bathroom complete with a sink, toilet and shower — which likely makes it the only tube train to come with a toilet.

There are some photos and videos of the conversion work here.

The carriage has been installed next to the Apple Mount Retreat, with all its facilities open to visitors who are staying in the tube train. It’s also a short trip to Lavenham, often described as Britain’s best-preserved medieval village.

You can book a stay in this “night tube” from airbnb here.

For the train geeks – it’s unit 483009.

Getting to Apple Mount Retreat

The glamping site is about halfway between Bury St Edmonds and Sudbury, both served by Greater Anglia trains, and fortunately, there’s a bus between them on route 753, but note that the nearest bus stop, next to the Horseshoe Pub, is a 30-minute walk from the tube train.

Otherwise, you can drive.