This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Central line emergency timetable will see third fewer evening rush hour trains Standard

Tube strikes: London Underground workers accept Sadiq Khan’s latest pay deal CityAM

How big a health hazard is mould growing in London Underground stations? ITVX

Elizabeth line

Network Rail pledges £140 million overhaul for troubled Elizabeth line west of Paddington ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Bromley South is the worst train station for late services in south east London, according to data by On Time Trains. Local London

There will be a strike on the London Overground next Monday and Tuesday that will reduce train services and close several stations entirely. ianVisits

Caledonian Sleeper has opened a new guest lounge at London’s Euston station. The Herald

Footy fans left outraged as price of LNER train tickets home from match seemingly bumped up to almost £220 Deadline

HS2’s longest tunnel, running for 10 miles under the Chilterns, has been completed as the tunnel boring machine broke out of the ground to complete its long task. ianVisits

Cut-price train operator Lumo, which runs services between Edinburgh and London, is set to announce plans to extend services to Glasgow. The National

Network rail announces major repair work on Aylesbury line affecting commuter trips to London Bucks Herald

Axing of Shrewsbury-to-London train is latest example of our capital link being messed up Shropshire Star

Train lines were closed between Reading and London Paddington due to a landslip and an unsafe tree. BBC News

DLR

The first of the new DLR trains was due to start carrying passengers early this year, but that has been pushed back by a few months, TfL has revealed ianVisits

Miscellaneous

The recently announced plans to declare Fridays an off-peak day all day for tube and train passengers will kick in next week, the Mayor of London has announced. ianVisits

Mass brawl at Waterloo station as thugs battle police Standard

A manhunt has been launched after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown on two boys at an east London underground station. Independent

More than 2,000 historical documents from TfL corporate archives are now available to view for free on Google Arts and Culture. ianVisits

Police have launched a search for a man who masturbated in front of a woman on the Elizabeth Line. Metro

An 87-year-old man found murdered at a London tube station has been named following his “despicable” death. Mirror

Tube’s Got Talent: Buskers are auditioning for spaces on the London Underground ianVisits

A West Midlands Trains driver has been awarded more than £40,000 and reinstated after he was unfairly and wrongfully dismissed for workplace pranks involving the shed skins of a tarantula and a snake. Personnel Today

And finally: This post is about announcements I’ve heard on TfL services recently. Diamond Geezer

