There will be a strike on the London Overground next Monday and Tuesday that will reduce train services and close several stations entirely. The rail strike is by members of the RMT union and, unless called off at the last minute, as the last one was, will take place all day on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th March.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash

TfL is warning that there won’t be any trains before 8am or after 6pm on the following routes, with those that do operate expected to be busier than normal:

  • Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside
  • Stratford – Richmond/Clapham Junction
  • Highbury & Islington – Clapham Junction/West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross

In addition, the following stations will be closed and London Overground services will not stop there.

  • Haggerston
  • Hoxton
  • Rotherhithe
  • Shadwell
  • Shoreditch High Street
  • Wapping

Additional stations on the Overground may be closed at short notice and some stations will be open but may be unstaffed.

London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.

Trish Ashton, TfL’s Director of Rail and Sponsored services, said: “We urge the RMT and Arriva Rail London to continue to work together to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Overground services are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”

This is the second of two 48-hour strikes announced by the RMT union over pay. The first on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February was suspended for further talks between the union and Arriva Rail London but to date no resolution has yet been found.

