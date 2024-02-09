This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Tube train shortage blighting Central line could spread across network, TfL chief warns Standard
Colindale tube station to close for 7 months for major rebuilding works ianVisits
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was pushed on to the tracks of a busy central London Tube station. BBC News
Trials of a miniature boarding ramp to improve accessibility on the London Underground have proven sufficiently successful that they will be deployed at more tube stations. ianVisits
Parts of the Piccadilly line in west London will be closed from this Saturday and won’t reopen until next Thursday (15th Feb 2024). ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Elizabeth Line trains to be fitted with real-time driver advisory system Railway Gazette
Two teenagers charged after two Elizabeth line staff stabbed in Goodmayes station attack Essex Live
Mainline / Overground
The decision to scrap HS2 beyond Birmingham means the beleaguered rail line is “very poor value for money to taxpayers”, a damning report from a cross-party panel of MPs has said. i News
Eurostar could be forced to limit passenger numbers travelling from St Pancras each day under post-Brexit plans to bring in biometric border controls later this year, the owner of the station has warned. The Guardian
Former District line tube trains will start running in West London this Spring as GWR brings a converted ex-tube train to West Ealing for testing. ianVisits
MP slams ‘unfair’ Stansted Airport train fare penalties Your Harlow
Avanti must ‘do better’ amid fears HS2 cutbacks will reduce capacity, MPs told Standard
DLR
The formal consultation on plans to extend the DLR from Beckton to Thamesmead has opened, paving the way — eventually — to building the railway. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A person has died after a medical emergency on board a train from London to Liverpool. Metro
Sarah de Lagarde, who lost arm and leg in Tube accident, sues TfL Sky News
Norman Foster: ‘the scrapping of HS2 shows a total lack of foresight’ The Telegraph (£)
A man has been sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work after he was found guilty of running an illegal waste site and dumping waste on land belonging to Network Rail. South London Press
