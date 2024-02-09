This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube train shortage blighting Central line could spread across network, TfL chief warns Standard

Colindale tube station to close for 7 months for major rebuilding works ianVisits

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was pushed on to the tracks of a busy central London Tube station. BBC News

Trials of a miniature boarding ramp to improve accessibility on the London Underground have proven sufficiently successful that they will be deployed at more tube stations. ianVisits

Parts of the Piccadilly line in west London will be closed from this Saturday and won’t reopen until next Thursday (15th Feb 2024). ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth Line trains to be fitted with real-time driver advisory system Railway Gazette

Two teenagers charged after two Elizabeth line staff stabbed in Goodmayes station attack Essex Live

Mainline / Overground

The decision to scrap HS2 beyond Birmingham means the beleaguered rail line is “very poor value for money to taxpayers”, a damning report from a cross-party panel of MPs has said. i News

Eurostar could be forced to limit passenger numbers travelling from St Pancras each day under post-Brexit plans to bring in biometric border controls later this year, the owner of the station has warned. The Guardian

Former District line tube trains will start running in West London this Spring as GWR brings a converted ex-tube train to West Ealing for testing. ianVisits

MP slams ‘unfair’ Stansted Airport train fare penalties Your Harlow

Avanti must ‘do better’ amid fears HS2 cutbacks will reduce capacity, MPs told Standard

DLR

The formal consultation on plans to extend the DLR from Beckton to Thamesmead has opened, paving the way — eventually — to building the railway. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A person has died after a medical emergency on board a train from London to Liverpool. Metro

Sarah de Lagarde, who lost arm and leg in Tube accident, sues TfL Sky News

Norman Foster: ‘the scrapping of HS2 shows a total lack of foresight’ The Telegraph (£)

A man has been sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work after he was found guilty of running an illegal waste site and dumping waste on land belonging to Network Rail. South London Press

