Three large posters of Jimi Hendrix previously owned by Freddie Mercury have gone on display at Handel Hendrix House – the Mayfair museum comprising the homes of composer GF Handel and rock legend Jimi Hendrix.

The three posters were acquired at the Freddie Mercury auction last year, and they are the first items from the auction to go on public display.

Mercury collected posters of Hendrix and once described his admiration to an interviewer: “Jimi Hendrix was just a beautiful man, a master showman and a dedicated musician. I would scour the country to see him, whenever he played, because he really had everything any rock’n’roll star should have; all the style and presence. He didn’t have to force anything. He’d just make an entrance and the whole place would be on fire. He was living out everything I wanted to be … There’s no way you can compare him to anyone and there’s nobody who can take his place.” Freddie Mercury: A Life, In His Own Words

As Claire Davies, Deputy Director, Handel Hendrix House commented: “In the Museum, we have a section devoted to “Your Experience” ie: what Hendrix meant and still means to people. These posters that all measure over 1metre high, were owned – and obviously cherished – by Freddie Mercury and we are delighted to have been able to acquire them for this area of the museum.”

She continues: “Many big names in rock music identify Jimi Hendrix as an inspiration, a leader, a role model, an icon; his legacy is huge. Musicians including Michael Kiwanuka, Matt Bellamy of Muse, John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Slash, Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Page and Keith Richards attribute much of their style and success to the legendary rockstar.”

The house is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £10 for students and free for the under 16s.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website but it is possible to buy a ticket on the day at the museum.