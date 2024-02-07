Colindale station on the Northern line will close for about seven months in June to allow the station to be rebuilt, and Transport for London (TfL) has now confirmed the closure dates.

Work has already started in the vicinity of the station to prepare for the major upgrade, which is funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund and significant contributions made by Barnet Council, local developers and TfL.

As part of the upgrade, the 1960s-built entrance will be replaced with a new station building which includes a new ticket hall and a lift giving step-free access from street to platform for the first time (with existing platform humps giving level access onto trains).

Due to the rebuilding work needed, Colindale tube station will close on Friday 7th June 2024.

The tube station will reopen in December 2024, with a temporary pedestrian passageway to allow customers to access the platforms via the existing ticket hall and the new staircases, ahead of the station upgrade finishing in autumn 2025.

During the closure, customers will be advised to take local bus routes to nearby Northern line stations at Burnt Oak or Hendon Central, to Kingsbury for the Jubilee line or Thameslink services at Mill Hill Broadway. TfL also says that it is working with bus operators to enhance key local routes and will share travel advice in advance of the closure starting.

In addition to the closure of the tube station, there will also be a series of track closures of the Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware between April and July this year to facilitate the upgrade works.

These planned closures are necessary due to the proximity to the track of some of the construction work to upgrade Colindale station – including piling, crane operation and demolition work – meaning it cannot be safely carried out when trains are running.

The Northern line between Golders Green and Edgware will be closed on the following date:

April

From Tuesday 2 April to Thursday 11 April

June (weekends)

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June

July (weekend)

Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July

During the track closures, temporary bus services will run between Golders Green station and Canons Park (to provide access to Jubilee line services) with stops near Brent Cross station, at Hendon Central, Colindale, Burnt Oak, Canons Park and Edgware stations

Weekday and weekend southbound services on the London Underground from Golders Green will not be affected.

Travel advice for customers affected by these closures will be added as it becomes available.

During the track closures, TfL will take the opportunity to carry out additional track maintenance and engineering works which will help improve overall services along this section of the Northern line.

David Rowe, TfL’s Director of Investment Delivery Planning, said: “The major upgrade of Colindale station is set to transform the journeys of many thousands of our customers, making the station more accessible and welcoming, and ensuring it’s fit to serve this rapidly growing community for many decades to come. I appreciate that this upgrade will cause some disruption for our customers but we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that, through our detailed travel advice, they can plan ahead and are able to complete their journeys using the public transport network.”