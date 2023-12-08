This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Arson investigation as train carriage set on fire at Leyton Underground station Essex Live
The expansion of mobile coverage on the London Underground continues, and they’ve just added more parts of the Northern and Central lines. ianVisits
TV presenter Ade Adepitan has hit out at the lack of accessibility on public transport after sharing a video of being carried up stairs on the Tube. AOL
Artificial intelligence is to be trialled on the London Underground in a bid to stem soaring rates of fare dodging, it can be revealed. Standard
The London Underground carried over 4 million passenger journeys last Thursday – the first time daily passenger journeys exceeded 4 million since the pandemic hit. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Passengers stuck for hours on Elizabeth Line after cables damaged BBC News
TfL on launching the Elizabeth line connecting Heathrow to Central London The Drum
Mainline / Overground
Great Western Railway (GWR) has honoured two railway heroes by naming an Intercity Express Train after them. Cotswold Journal
DLR
Thamesmead needs DLR extension, not just bus transit, says Greenwich Council leader The Greenwich Wire
Miscellaneous
Susan Hall: Tory mayoral candidate accused of ‘weaponising’ Tube ‘pickpocketing’ incident to attack Sadiq Khan Standard
A swan, found trapped between fencing and a tube line in Wembley, was rescued and subsequently released into the Grand Union Canal. Harrow Online
Tube Mapper’s 2024 calendar for London’s transport fans ianVisits
Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland announce new album with a surprise performance at St Pancras station Planet Radio
Reopening Tilbury Riverside railway station’s booking hall three decades after it closed ianVisits
London footfall takes costly hit as rail strikes wreak havoc on Christmas trade CityAM
Sadiq Khan Faces Pressure to Prohibit Gambling Ads Within London’s Public Transport Casino Guardian
Claire Mann appointed Transport for London’s Chief Operating Officer RBD
And finally: Comedian Dom Joly poses as an undercover TfL Revenue Inspector to check commuters are wearing their festive knits for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day Save the Children
Network Rail not been having much look on the lines between Paddington and Action ML.
Perhaps they never did but the Liz Line has drawn attention to them?
The stuck Elizabeth line train once again illustrates why these trains should have at least one accessible toilet on them. TFL may be able to claim that the stations have toilets and the normal journey times between them are short. However, not everyone can wait that long when the service is running normally, let alone when the train is stuck for several hours.