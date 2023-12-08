This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Arson investigation as train carriage set on fire at Leyton Underground station Essex Live

The expansion of mobile coverage on the London Underground continues, and they’ve just added more parts of the Northern and Central lines. ianVisits

TV presenter Ade Adepitan has hit out at the lack of accessibility on public transport after sharing a video of being carried up stairs on the Tube. AOL

Artificial intelligence is to be trialled on the London Underground in a bid to stem soaring rates of fare dodging, it can be revealed. Standard

The London Underground carried over 4 million passenger journeys last Thursday – the first time daily passenger journeys exceeded 4 million since the pandemic hit. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Passengers stuck for hours on Elizabeth Line after cables damaged BBC News

TfL on launching the Elizabeth line connecting Heathrow to Central London The Drum

Mainline / Overground

Great Western Railway (GWR) has honoured two railway heroes by naming an Intercity Express Train after them. Cotswold Journal

DLR

Thamesmead needs DLR extension, not just bus transit, says Greenwich Council leader The Greenwich Wire

Miscellaneous

Susan Hall: Tory mayoral candidate accused of ‘weaponising’ Tube ‘pickpocketing’ incident to attack Sadiq Khan Standard

A swan, found trapped between fencing and a tube line in Wembley, was rescued and subsequently released into the Grand Union Canal. Harrow Online

Tube Mapper’s 2024 calendar for London’s transport fans ianVisits

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland announce new album with a surprise performance at St Pancras station Planet Radio

Reopening Tilbury Riverside railway station’s booking hall three decades after it closed ianVisits

London footfall takes costly hit as rail strikes wreak havoc on Christmas trade CityAM

Sadiq Khan Faces Pressure to Prohibit Gambling Ads Within London’s Public Transport Casino Guardian

Claire Mann appointed Transport for London’s Chief Operating Officer RBD

And finally: Comedian Dom Joly poses as an undercover TfL Revenue Inspector to check commuters are wearing their festive knits for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day Save the Children

The image is from a Dec 2021 article: Moor Park, the tube station in a private estate