Later this month, the Bank of England will be giving away Christmas Tree baubles filled with shredded banknotes.

A transparent bauble filled with old banknotes is going to be pretty rare and a bit of a talking point for years to come, so if you fancy getting your hands on one, you need to visit the Bank of England Museum from 5pm on Thursday 21st December.

The museum is open late that evening, so you can visit the museum, which is an excellent museum to visit if you’ve never been before to see the history of banking, coins, banknotes, the bank itself and you can also try to lift a real gold bar.

However, for their Christmas Late, they will also give away transparent baubles that you can fill with shredded banknotes.

The shredded banknotes have been returned to the Bank of England at the end of their useable life for destruction. As the banknotes are made from polymer, they are usually shredded and then turned into pellets before being transformed into new plastic items, such as plant pots and storage boxes.

So, short of taking a pair of scissors to a pile of fivers, this is likely to be your only chance to see shredded banknotes before they’re recycled.

The Bank of England Museum will be open from 5pm to 8pm (last entry 7:30pm) on Thursday 21st December and is free to visit.

The banknote baubles are also free, while supplies last – one per person.

The museum is inside the Bank of England, with the museum entrance on Bartholomew Lane. Nearest tube station is Bank, unsurprisingly.