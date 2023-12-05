This is the story of a railway station that closed over three decades ago, still has a rail replacement bus service calling at it, and might reopen to the public again.

This is Tilbury Riverside railway station, a once busy place with six platforms sitting next to London’s main cruise ship terminus, and would have been the railway station that thousands of people arriving to the UK would have used to complete their journey into London.

Although the railway has long since been removed, the large booking hall and the original ticket office remain, but empty and rarely seen by the public. Now, a team is putting together an exciting plan to restore and reopen the ticket hall again.

Tilbury Riverside station opened in April 1854 at the end of a V-shaped junction, allowing trains to leave and head west to London or east to Southend. As it was a terminus, most trains out of London would call at Tilbury Riverside and then reverse, heading back up to the mainline to continue their trip towards Southend. Oral history recounted on a recent open day by a couple of former passengers said that the reversal of the train could take long enough for people to quickly grab something from the station cafe and take it with them on their journey.

Although the station was busy when it opened, thanks to the steamboats and the ferry from Gravesend, it got a lot busier after Tilbury was declared the centre for cruise ship operations in London. In 1924, plans were announced to rebuild both the railway station and the ship terminus, to a design by Sir Edwin Cooper, adding a floating dock with ramps to the shore. Before this, passengers were conveyed between ship and shore by a small boat, which was slow and cumbersome.

The port gained widespread fame in 1948 when the Empire Windrush docked here carrying the Caribbean arrivals who had answered the invitation to help rebuild the UK’s post-war economy. Just think of the many people from the Caribbean arriving at Tilbury Riverside station and having their first experience of a British Rail sandwich.

As people’s travel habits changed, passenger numbers at the station declined, especially when air travel became much more affordable. Eventually, by the 1990s, British Rail was looking at closing the station.

The reasons given were that the cost of repairs to the track, signalling and overhead wires wasn’t worth the expenditure, considering the low revenues that the station was now generating. A consultation was ordered, and the Transport Users Consultative Committee (TUCC) received 60 objections to closing the line, mostly citing the hardship for people with luggage, the elderly or those with children.

To alleviate this, the British Rail Board offered a substitute bus, governed by Section 119 of the Transport Act 1985, to run at least as often as the trains used to run — which was about twice an hour by then. The closure order was finally given on 10th September 1992, announcing that the station would close on Saturday 28th November 1992, and the first rail replacement bus service ran the following Monday, 30th November.

That was in 1992, and over 30 years later, in 2023, that rail replacement bus service is still running.

So, if you time it right, you can arrive at Tilbury Town station, quickly nip over to the other side and catch the 99 bus to Tilbury Riverside station. As it happens, this is a regular bus that loops around the local area, and you’d usually have to pay to ride it. However, show the driver your train ticket for Tilbury Riverside, and they’ll nod you on without question so you can ride between the two railway stations for free, thanks to a decision taken over 30 years ago.

The rail replacement bus service only takes a couple of minutes to complete the journey between the two stations, pulling into a bus stop that, on my visit, was busy with people who had just arrived in the UK by cruise ship and were heading into London.

The people waiting for the bus probably don’t realise that as they walked from the cruise terminal to the bus stop, the car park they walked through is where the railway platforms used to be, and the large metal-clad building next to the cars is the railway ticket hall.

It doesn’t look much from the outside these days, as the metal wall covers up the doorways that led from the platform to the ticket hall, but inside is a revelation. It’s a vast space with the original ticket office in the centre. The Port of Tilbury refurbished the roof in 2017 to restore it to its 1930s appearance, and they’ve even retained the marks in the roof beams where a bomb hit the station during WWII.

At the moment, the space is used by the cruise terminal for baggage handling — hence the airport-style luggage trollies piled up in places — and is rarely seen by the public, but there are plans to open it up to the public once again.

A charity, Tilbury on the Thames Trust, was set up a few years ago, with the support of the Port of Tilbury, to look at how the building can be open to the public permanently.

As Scott Sullivan – director of Tilbury of the Thames Trust, explained, they had some early successes, with Tesco’s Bags of Help programme providing funds from the 5p carrier bag charges to open up the pedestrian walkway and some early Lottery money to cover the cost of initial investigations to work out how the building can be reopened again.

The breakthrough was when they secured funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to take their plans to public consultation and complete the detailed architect drawings, which would then be used to apply for the full amount needed to restore the ticket hall.

The cost of the whole scheme is not far off £6 million and will include creating heritage, creative and event spaces, a new community café, and refurbishing the building’s interior. The restoration will also draw on the building’s Windrush heritage, and following completion of the work, the space will be accessible all year round as a public space.

At the moment, a row of empty rooms on the river side of the ticket hall, which were offices and the public toilets when this was a railway station, could be turned into commercial spaces to rent out to local small businesses and artists. A former glazed roof entrance, which has long since lost its roof, will likely become a new cafe, which will also be useful to passengers on the Tilbury-Gravesend ferry and visitors to the nearby fort.

The aim is to open the building again while ensuring sufficient commercial income to look after it and keep it open for visitors.

Ahead of all that, there’s the consultation showing off the plans, and the charity is also seeking help from anyone who will have used the railway station over the decades before it closed or has items showing the station’s heritage. The ticket office standing in the centre of the booking hall is intended to become a heritage space that people can go inside and will be telling the story of Tilbury’s place in the national story, its history as a local port and of course, the railway station.

The charity trust is working with the Port of Tilbury, which owns the ticket hall building, and apart from the hoped for National Lottery Heritage Fund support, there’s also Tilbury’s Town Funding, which has plans to reconnect the town station gateway with the town centre and the riverside – and to the nearby Tilbury Fort.

All things going well, in about three years time, Tilbury Riverside station will echo to the sounds of visitors again, and maybe some of you will have caught a rail replacement bus to get there.

The consultation is here, and if you have memories of the station, they’d love to hear from you.