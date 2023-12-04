You might have thought the digital calendar would have killed off the paper format, but millions are sold every December, and London transport photographer, Tube Mapper has a glossy high qualtity calendar perfect for transport nerds.

The 2024 calendar showcases some of his favourite images as he explores every station and stop on the London Underground, Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and now the Croydon tram network.

(c) Tube Mapper

The calendar is £15.99 from here, or you can buy the calendar with a signed print for £35.00 also from here.

Whether for yourself or a present for a tube nerd, it’s A3 in size – which is double A4, so there is plenty of space for both the headline photo and those important transport diary dates below.

As a special bonus, the 2024 calendar includes an extra date — because it’s a leap year.

2 comments
  1. Maurice Reef says:
    4 December 2023 at 11:52 pm

    He is a great photographer and makes many superb photos around London’s transport system. You can follow him on Facebook.

