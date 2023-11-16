Grosvenor Square in central London is home to a field of glowing roses, as a charity fundraiser for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Over the next few weeks, Grosvenor Square will fill with illuminated roses, which are intended to be planted in memory of a loved one.

Visitors are invited to help raise funds for The Royal Marsden by purchasing a white rose from one of their chalets in Grosvenor Square for a suggested donation of £10 each. Purchased roses can then be planted in the garden, where they will illuminate.

Named the Ever After Garden, the installation was inspired by and is in memory of the late Production Designer and Art Director Michael Howells, who designed the film Ever After, starring Drew Barrymore.

All funds raised from the sales of roses will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The Ever After Garden is open until 19th December 2023 from 3pm to 9pm each day. You can wander around the field for free as it’s in the centre of the public Grosvenor Square, in Mayfair.