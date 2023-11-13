London will get a new railway station on Sunday 10th December, when Brent Cross West on the Thameslink line opens.

Brent Cross West, with four platforms, sits between Cricklewood and Hendon stations on the Midland Main Line. Thameslink trains will connect central London to Brent Cross in as little as 12 minutes, with up to eight trains an hour at peak times.

The expected service will include all Luton and St Albans stopping services. This gives a frequency of 6 trains per hour in each direction off-peak, increasing to 8 in the peak.

The expected off-peak service upon opening is:

2 tph to Luton

2 tph to Rainham

4 tph to St Albans City

2 tph to Sutton via Wimbledon

2 tph to Sutton via Mitcham Junction

In the peak hours, additional trains will run between Luton and Orpington.

The station is also part of a wider regeneration of the area, which will see the shopping centre being doubled in size, plus around 7,400 additional homes being built on the land around the area, which is currently a mix of light industrial and residential.

The station will also connect the areas of Brent and Barnet via a new overbridge, which will be free to access 24/7. A 150-year landmark, the overbridge will provide the first pedestrian access across this stretch of the Midland Main Line since it was first built in the 19th century.

The Brent Cross West station programme is being led by Barnet Council, built by VolkerFitzpatrick, and project managed by Mace, with Network Rail a key programme partner.

If it goes ahead, the station can also accommodate the planned West London Orbital (WLO) railway.