This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Canons Park Station in Harrow was temporarily closed by police yesterday morning (24 September) after a man was arrested. Harrow Online

Mobile phone coverage on the London Underground expanded today when it was switched on in parts of Euston station. ianVisits

Commuters fear ‘dangerous crush’ at Walthamstow station due to ‘constant’ closed escalators Essex Live

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line: Viral video of stranded wheelchair user leads to calls for TfL accessibility review Yahoo News

Passengers on the Elizabeth line will be able to recharge their phones soon as USB chargers are now being fitted to the trains. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Just outside Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, one of HS2’s large construction sites is almost as busy building roads as it is building a railway. ianVisits

Why Britain’s government would be wrong to cut HS2 The Economist (£)

Failing to deliver HS2 in full would “leave swathes of the North with Victorian transport infrastructure”, a group of Labour mayors have warned. BBC News

The project to add step-free access to Plumstead station in southeast London is progressing after an overnight delivery of the two lift shafts. ianVisits

The capital’s commercial property sector urged the Government to push on with its plans for a HS2 hub at Euston “at pace”, amid concerns that the huge railway project may never reach central London. Yahoo Finance

The threat to cut the HS2 railway to a short shuttle service between Birmingham and the edge of London could mean that a journey by HS2 is slower than the existing railway. ianVisits

Dozens HS2 officials paid at least £150,000 a year as doubts linger about the high-speed project ITV

Mace boss repeats claim that leaving HS2 Euston site as it is will ‘scar’ London Building

Train operator, Greater Anglia, is launching special autumn ‘Hare Fares’ from London for just £10 return for a limited time. ianVisits

Delays after person dies on c2c train line in Upminster East London Advertiser

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused to confirm whether London’s Euston station will be the terminus for the HS2 project. BBC News

DLR

Two young men are in hospital after being attacked with weapons at Poplar DLR station in east London. Standard

Miscellaneous

A four-year-old boy had his toes torn off when his Wellington boot got stuck on a London tube station escalator. Daily Mail

A teenager and his dad from Herne Hill have had their dreams come through with a train driver experience day with GTR. Local London

A man has been jailed after he urinated on a train seat, chucked the seat cushion in a man’s face and sexually assaulted a woman. News Shopper

‘I felt like royalty on UK train with cocktails, waiters and fancy three-course meals’ Daily Star

Alongside providing better transport connections, railway lines contribute to employment, economic prosperity, and sustainability goals. New Statesman

‘No one knew anything’: rail passenger’s 11-hour London to Edinburgh odyssey The Guardian

Drummond Street traders claim HS2 hit them harder than Covid Eastern Eye

Families travelling to London by train will have to pay 16% more on average after the day travelcard is scrapped, a charity has warned. BBC News

Free travel is being used to make outsourced transport staff work harder Novara Media

And finally: Snowflakes are appearing on the tube map Diamond Geezer

The image above is from Sept 2015: Inside Shoreditch’s Disused Tube Trains