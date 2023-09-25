The project to add step-free access to Plumstead station in southeast London is progressing after an overnight delivery of the two lift shafts. The lift shafts were preassembled off-site and the delivery took place at night to allow them to close off the local roads for the crane to hoist them over the side of the railway onto the platforms.

Lift installation (c) Network Rail

Network Rail says that completing construction of the lift shafts remains on course to be completed next spring.

Work on the £4.6m project, which is funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Access for All’ (AfA) scheme, started in May and also includes the installation of additional CCTV cameras for added security. The improvements at Plumstead station are part of a wider scheme of upgrades to a number of stations across Network Rail’s Southern region, helping make the railway more accessible for all.

Road closure (c) Network Rail

Hodan Hassan, Network Rail’s commercial scheme sponsor, said: “We’re really pleased to see the work progressing well at Plumstead station with the successful installation of the two lift shafts.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we continue making these important improvements and I look forward to seeing the completion of this work next spring which will provide a fully accessible station and more comfortable journeys for all rail users.”

Two lift shafts are now being clad with bricks (c) ianVisits

