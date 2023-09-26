Mobile phone coverage on the London Underground expanded today when it was switched on in parts of Euston station.

It’s part of an ongoing project to offer phone coverage in the stations and tunnels across the tube network, and this morning, coverage was switched on in Euston station’s ticket hall and on the Charing Cross branch platforms of the Northern line.

The platforms on the Bank branch of the Northern line, as well as the Victoria line platforms at Euston, will also get mobile coverage in the coming months.

In addition, in the next few weeks, the tunnels between Camden Town, Mornington Crescent and Euston will be connected. This will create consistent mobile coverage in both the stations and tunnels on the Northern line between Archway and Euston (Charing Cross branch), a distance of around three miles underground.

In the coming months, further stations along the Northern and Central lines such as Goodge Street, Chancery Lane and Bank will also get mobile coverage.

All four mobile network operators are using the service, which is being supplied by Boldyn Networks (formerly BAI Communications) at no cost to TfL, while TfL will also earn revenue from the contract over its 20-year lifespan.

By the end of the year, 33 stations with platforms that are underground, and therefore usually unable to get a mobile signal, as well as connecting tunnels. In addition, the Elizabeth line stations at Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Liverpool Street will get coverage by the end of this year, with all stations and tunnelled sections getting coverage by the end of Spring 2024.

The southern end of the Northern line should also start to see the first sections going live next Summer.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “We’re pleased that customers using the Charing Cross branch at Euston station can now get 4G and 5G on their phones within the station, as part of the next stage of our project with Boldyn Networks to bring high-speed mobile coverage to the whole Tube network. With stations between Euston and Tottenham Court Road following within the next month, this increased connectivity will allow customers to get the latest travel information, access social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos while passing through these stations.”

Currently more than 10% of tube stations with platforms that are underground, and therefore usually unable to get a mobile signal, now have 4G and 5G mobile coverage.

Central line

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate

Queensway

Oxford Circus (Central line only)

Tottenham Court Road (Central and Northern lines only)

Northern line

Archway

Tufnell Park

Kentish Town (station closed but 4G will still be provided for passing trains)

Camden Town

Mornington Crescent

Euston (Charing Cross branch only)

Jubilee line