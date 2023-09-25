Train operator, Greater Anglia, is launching special autumn ‘Hare Fares’ from London for just £10 return for a limited time.

(c) Greater Anglia

The new ‘Hare Fares’ offer passengers off-peak returns across the Greater Anglia network with simple return prices: £10, £15 and £20, with children travelling for just £2 return each.

(There are also some return fares for £5, but only for trips wholly outside London)

Tickets are on sale now and until 17th October, and are valid for travel up to 3rd December 2023. Hare Fares are available as standard off-peak day return tickets only and can only be booked online from here or via the Greater Anglia app.

Example return fares from London:

Destinations for £10 return

  • Hertford
  • Cambridge
  • Chelmsford
  • Southend Victoria

Destinations for £15 return

  • Harwich
  • Colchester
  • Clacton-on-Sea

Destinations for £20 return

  • Felixstowe
  • Great Yarmouth
  • Bury St Edmunds

Hare Fares are not valid on journeys wholly within the Oyster zone. Standard refund rules apply. Railcard discounts don’t apply.

A further money-saving tip

When searching for journeys, most people put “London (any)” as the departure point in the search box. Once you find a trip you like, look for the next station the train stops at, and if you can catch the train there AND avoid travelling into London Zone 1, you can reduce your travel card cost as well.

For example, trips that start at Liverpool Street will cost the same if you catch the train at Stratford, but you might be able to avoid paying the TfL zone 1 fare to get to Liverpool Street to start your journey.

Greater Anglia route map

