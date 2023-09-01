A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in connection with an incident that led to the closure of Hornchurch station. Romford Recorder

Large sections of the London Underground network lack toilet provision, according to a new report. BBC News

Teenage male dies after being hit by train near East Acton Underground station Ealing News

Mainline / Overground

Five HS2 workers injured in London vent shaft incident Construction Enquirer

The older platforms at Harrow and Wealdstone station in west London are to be restored after Network Rail applied for planning permission to enable the works to be carried out. ianVisits

Christian Wolmar Why is HS2 costing so much? The Spectator

Network Rail has sparked anger by refusing to award annual bonuses to staff who went on strike in a long-running dispute. BBC News

Passengers using Motspur Park station have been caught walking along the railway in recent weeks because they don’t want to use a diversion while a new footbridge is being installed. ianVisits

HS2: Drummond Street restaurants under threat as Euston construction delays drive away footfall CityAM

Miscellaneous

Caledonian Sleeper losses rise after record ticket sales cancelled out by soaring interest rates Scotsman

A team of volunteer investigators are looking for the public’s help in identfying a man who died after being hit by a train in east London almost 50 years ago. East London Advertiser

Berkeley Homes and John Sisk & Son could be heading back to the Technology and Construction Court over a dispute surrounding alleged omissions and errors in designs in bridges over the DLR and Jubilee line with a claim value of “high seven figures” attached. NCE (£)

A married couple were punched and kicked by a woman hurling racist abuse at a rail station in south east London, police said. Standard

Henry Smith MP launches petition to save Day Travelcard from abolition by the Mayor of London Sussex World

Have you ever stopped to question why many railway stations have a distinctive roof design? Roofing Today

Where are the UK’s closest railway stations? Diamond Geezer

That time Lord Onslow’s monkey escaped onto the Tube Londonist

Britain is spending up to eight times more on rail and road projects than its European neighbours because of mountains of red tape and nimby opposition, campaigners have claimed. Telegrah (£)

Why being CEO of Trainline is just the ticket for Jody Ford Raconteur

Competition & Markets Authority narrows concerns over Hitachi acquisition of Thales signalling business Rail Business UK

And finally: From the archive: Liverpool Street, Great Eastern Railway The Railway Hub

The image above is from August 2021: Whitechapel station entrance reopens ahead of Elizabeth line arrival